English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Children are being profoundly traumatized by the violence all around them. (Photo: medcom.id)
Children are being profoundly traumatized by the violence all around them. (Photo: medcom.id)

UNICEF Calls for Protection of All Children in Ukraine

English children conflict ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 March 2022 13:53
New York: The situation for children caught up in the conflict in Ukraine grows worse by the minute, UNICEF has said.
 
"We are receiving reports of hospitals, schools, water and sanitation facilities and orphanages under fire," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a statement on Monday.
 
According to the UNICEF chief, explosive weapons in populated areas and explosive remnants of war are real and present dangers for the children of Ukraine. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Children have been killed. Children have been wounded. And children are being profoundly traumatized by the violence all around them," Russell said.
 
"We appeal for a suspension of ongoing military actions in Ukraine," she added.
 
Such a suspension, she said, would allow for humanitarian help to reach people cut off after five days of intense airstrikes and fierce ground fighting nationwide. 
 
Moreover, it would also allow families in the worst affected areas to venture out to get food and water, to seek medical care, or to leave in search of safety.
 
"We renew our call on all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure – and to abide by all legal and moral obligations to keep children out of the line of fire," she said. 
 
"We must protect all children in Ukraine. Now. They need peace," she concluded.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jakarta Must Remain Alert for COVID-19 Uptick: DPRD Speaker

Jakarta Must Remain Alert for COVID-19 Uptick: DPRD Speaker

English
jakarta
Green Energy is one of Indonesia's Huge Potentials: Jokowi

Green Energy is one of Indonesia's Huge Potentials: Jokowi

English
environment
Military, Police Officers Must Not Meddle in Democracy: Jokowi

Military, Police Officers Must Not Meddle in Democracy: Jokowi

English
military
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ketua DPR Usul Istana Negara IKN Diapit Mabes TNI dan Polri
Nasional

Ketua DPR Usul Istana Negara IKN Diapit Mabes TNI dan Polri

David Da Silva Bawa Persib Bekuk Persija
Olahraga

David Da Silva Bawa Persib Bekuk Persija

Sandiaga: Wisman Rusia atau Ukraina Tetap Bisa Berwisata di Indonesia
Ekonomi

Sandiaga: Wisman Rusia atau Ukraina Tetap Bisa Berwisata di Indonesia

520.000 Pengungsi dari Ukraina Berada di Negara Tetangga
Internasional

520.000 Pengungsi dari Ukraina Berada di Negara Tetangga

Sah! 1.896 Periset dari 15 Kementerian dan Lembaga Gabung ke BRIN
Pendidikan

Sah! 1.896 Periset dari 15 Kementerian dan Lembaga Gabung ke BRIN

Thailand Siapkan Paket Insentif untuk Investasi Mobil Listrik
Otomotif

Thailand Siapkan Paket Insentif untuk Investasi Mobil Listrik

Disney dan Warner Bros Tak Mau Rilis Film di Rusia, Dampak Invansi ke Ukraina
Hiburan

Disney dan Warner Bros Tak Mau Rilis Film di Rusia, Dampak Invansi ke Ukraina

Ada 8.000 Serangan Email Bisnis Sepanjang 2021
Teknologi

Ada 8.000 Serangan Email Bisnis Sepanjang 2021

4 Tips Memilih Asuransi Rumah
Properti

4 Tips Memilih Asuransi Rumah

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!