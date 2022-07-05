English  
Prices of essential foods have risen around 12 percent in Iraq since the onset of the war in Ukraine. (Photo: medcom.id)
Prices of essential foods have risen around 12 percent in Iraq since the onset of the war in Ukraine. (Photo: medcom.id)

Japan Supports WFP Continue Support to Displaced Families in Iraq

English Japan food Climate Change security WFP
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 05 July 2022 14:43
Baghdad: The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) received a contribution of US$ 6.4 million from the Government of Japan, which is helping WFP support up to 255,000 crisis-affected displaced Iraqis who remain unable to return home, plus emergency transition support for 12,000 vulnerable and food-insecure people. 
 
All are confronting higher food prices that are threatening the food security of families.
 
"It is very distressing that vulnerable displaced families are now exposed to even harsher conditions in Iraq, one of the countries most severely affected by climate change at the moment, and also by the global food security crisis,” said the Japanese Ambassador to Iraq, Suzuki Kotaro, in a press release on Monday.

"I would also like to express my respect to WFP for its rapid implementation of activities that are directly helping displaced people rebuild their lives and regain their dignity, through the full application of its experiences and knowledge," he added.
 
As prices of essential foods have risen around 12 percent in Iraq since the onset of the war in Ukraine, and humanitarian funding is stretched as needs around the world soar, Japan’s contribution is helping vulnerable families meet their food needs. 
 
Alongside monthly food assistance for families in camps, Japan’s contribution is helping vulnerable communities where families have been able to return home, through durable solutions projects to support restoring livelihoods, vital at this critical period of transition.
 
"As the country transitions from emergency response to development and resilience building, Japan is helping WFP both support families in most need of assistance until they are safely able to return home and rebuild their livelihoods, alongside emergency transition support for communities in need," said WFP Iraq Representative Ally Raza Qureshi. 
 
"We thank the government and people of Japan for their commitment and support at this critical time," he added.

 
(WAH)
