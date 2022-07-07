Indonesia, China Discuss Regional Stability, Ukraine Crisis

?Jakarta: The Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi, held a bilateral meeting with the State Councilor/Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Wang Yi, in Bali today, July 7, 2022.
China's top diplomat is in Bali to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi appreciated Indonesia for holding the inclusive G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting considering the G20's strategic role in discussing global issues.
"Indonesia expresses its appreciation for China's support for the Indonesian Presidency at the G20 until the November summit. Both agreed that there are many challenges that require close cooperation," the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Thursday.
Regarding bilateral cooperation, apart from this meeting, the two Foreign Ministers will also hold the 2nd High-Level Dialogue and Cooperation Mechanism (HDCM) Meeting on July 9, 2022 in Bali.
The Indonesian delegation will be led jointly by the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment and the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs.
In addition to bilateral issues, the two Foreign Ministers also discussed the importance of cooperation between developing countries in order to maintain regional stability and overcome global issues, including through strengthening cooperation between ASEAN and China.
"Solidarity voices of developing countries is also needed in efforts to stop the war, and re-integrate Ukrainian and Russian food exports into global supply chains," the Indonesian Foreign Ministry stated.