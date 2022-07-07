English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The two Foreign Ministers will also hold the 2nd High-Level Dialogue and Cooperation Mechanism (HDCM) Meeting. (Photo; MoFA)
The two Foreign Ministers will also hold the 2nd High-Level Dialogue and Cooperation Mechanism (HDCM) Meeting. (Photo; MoFA)

Indonesia, China Discuss Regional Stability, Ukraine Crisis

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 July 2022 12:58
?Jakarta: The Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi, held a bilateral meeting with the State Councilor/Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Wang Yi, in Bali today, July 7, 2022.
 
China's top diplomat is in Bali to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting.
 
Foreign Minister Wang Yi appreciated Indonesia for holding the inclusive G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting considering the G20's strategic role in discussing global issues. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Indonesia expresses its appreciation for China's support for the Indonesian Presidency at the G20 until the November summit. Both agreed that there are many challenges that require close cooperation," the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Thursday.
 
Regarding bilateral cooperation, apart from this meeting, the two Foreign Ministers will also hold the 2nd High-Level Dialogue and Cooperation Mechanism (HDCM) Meeting on July 9, 2022 in Bali. 
 
The Indonesian delegation will be led jointly by the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment and the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs.
 
In addition to bilateral issues, the two Foreign Ministers also discussed the importance of cooperation between developing countries in order to maintain regional stability and overcome global issues, including through strengthening cooperation between ASEAN and China. 
 
"Solidarity voices of developing countries is also needed in efforts to stop the war, and re-integrate Ukrainian and Russian food exports into global supply chains," the Indonesian Foreign Ministry stated.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
India Reiterates Support for Indonesia's G20 Presidency

India Reiterates Support for Indonesia's G20 Presidency

English
India
President Jokowi, First Lady Iriana Distribute Social Aid at Petisah Market

President Jokowi, First Lady Iriana Distribute Social Aid at Petisah Market

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia, South Africa Agree to Further Increase Bilateral Trade

Indonesia, South Africa Agree to Further Increase Bilateral Trade

English
africa
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jokowi Ajak Seluruh Pihak Bersinergi Menurunkan Angka <i>Stunting</i>
Nasional

Jokowi Ajak Seluruh Pihak Bersinergi Menurunkan Angka Stunting

3 Aspek Pengembangan New Toyota Calya
Otomotif

3 Aspek Pengembangan New Toyota Calya

Meski Angka Inflasi Tinggi, Target Investasi Rp1.200 Triliun Optimistis Tercapai
Ekonomi

Meski Angka Inflasi Tinggi, Target Investasi Rp1.200 Triliun Optimistis Tercapai

Biden Batalkan Penunjukan Afghanistan sebagai Sekutu Utama Non-NATO
Internasional

Biden Batalkan Penunjukan Afghanistan sebagai Sekutu Utama Non-NATO

Nathalie Holscher Gugat Cerai Sule
Hiburan

Nathalie Holscher Gugat Cerai Sule

Siap-siap, LPDP Bakal Buka Beasiswa untuk Santri
Pendidikan

Siap-siap, LPDP Bakal Buka Beasiswa untuk Santri

10 Legenda Sepak Bola yang Nomor Punggungnya Dipensiunkan
Olahraga

10 Legenda Sepak Bola yang Nomor Punggungnya Dipensiunkan

Tokyo Game Show 2022 Digelar September, tak Lagi Virtual
Teknologi

Tokyo Game Show 2022 Digelar September, tak Lagi Virtual

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!