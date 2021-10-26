English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The ceremony was held by adhering to strict health protocols. (Photo: Setpres)
The ceremony was held by adhering to strict health protocols. (Photo: Setpres)

President Jokowi Receives Letters of Credence from 9 Ambassadors of Friendly Countries

English Timor Leste indonesian government president joko widodo
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 October 2021 11:09
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), on Monday, received Letters of Credence from nine new Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary (LBPP) of Friendly Countries to the Republic of Indonesia, at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta. 
 
Following the arrival of the new Ambassadors at the Merdeka Palace, the credential ceremony commenced with the reverberation of the national anthem of each country. 
 
The ceremony was held by adhering to strict health protocols such as maintaining a safe distance and wearing face mask. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The submission of the Letters of Credence marked the official start of their ambassadorial duties in Indonesia. 
 
Accompanying President Jokowi during the ceremony were Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno LP Marsudi,  Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, and Director General for Protocol and Consular Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andy Rachmianto.
 
According to the Presidential Secretariat, the nine new Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Indonesia are as follows: 
 
1. Usman Ari Ogah, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Republic of Indonesia 
 
2. Rut Krüger Giverin, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Norway to the Republic of Indonesia; 
 
3. Ina Ruth Luise Lepel, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Republic of Indonesia; 
 
4. Kevin Jeffery Burnett, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of New Zealand to the Republic of Indonesia; 
 
5. Ahmed Abdulla Ahmed Alharmasi Alhajeri, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Republic of Indonesia; 
 
6. Filomeno Aleixo da Cruz, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste to the Republic of Indonesia; 
 
7. Lilla Karsay, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to the Republic of Indonesia; 
 
8. Vasyl Hamianin, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Indonesia; 
 
9. Maria João Falcão Poppe Lopes Cardoso, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Portuguese Republic to the Republic of Indonesia. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
UN Secretary-General Condemns Military Coup in Sudan

UN Secretary-General Condemns Military Coup in Sudan

English
military
Greater Jakarta LRT Collision at Munjul Overpass Heard by Residents

Greater Jakarta LRT Collision at Munjul Overpass Heard by Residents

English
jakarta
Indonesia Finalizing Agreement on Procurement of COVID-19 Drugs: Minister

Indonesia Finalizing Agreement on Procurement of COVID-19 Drugs: Minister

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Legislator Minta Harga Tes PCR Diturunkan Lagi
Nasional

Legislator Minta Harga Tes PCR Diturunkan Lagi

Jadwal Siaran Langsung dan Link <i>Live Streaming</i> Timnas Indonesia U-23 vs Australia
Olahraga

Jadwal Siaran Langsung dan Link Live Streaming Timnas Indonesia U-23 vs Australia

Investor Wanita Dominasi Pembelian ORI020
Ekonomi

Investor Wanita Dominasi Pembelian ORI020

Sekjen PBB Tunjuk Diplomat Singapura sebagai Utusan Baru Myanmar
Internasional

Sekjen PBB Tunjuk Diplomat Singapura sebagai Utusan Baru Myanmar

Penampilan Baru Yamaha MT-25, Harga Naik
Otomotif

Penampilan Baru Yamaha MT-25, Harga Naik

Swiss German University Gandeng OSC Medcom Berikan Beasiswa 100% Gratis
Pendidikan

Swiss German University Gandeng OSC Medcom Berikan Beasiswa 100% Gratis

Raline Shah Kerja Bareng Kate Winslet di Film, Tayang di Netflix
Hiburan

Raline Shah Kerja Bareng Kate Winslet di Film, Tayang di Netflix

Kisruh FIFA dan EA, FIFA 22 Malah Jadi Game Olahraga Terpopuler di Dunia
Teknologi

Kisruh FIFA dan EA, FIFA 22 Malah Jadi Game Olahraga Terpopuler di Dunia

Hotel Milik Donald Trump Dijual Rp5,2 Triliun
Properti

Hotel Milik Donald Trump Dijual Rp5,2 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!