President Jokowi Receives Letters of Credence from 9 Ambassadors of Friendly Countries

The ceremony was held by adhering to strict health protocols such as maintaining a safe distance and wearing face mask.

The submission of the Letters of Credence marked the official start of their ambassadorial duties in Indonesia.

Accompanying

during the ceremony were Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno LP Marsudi, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, and Director General for Protocol and Consular Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andy Rachmianto.

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), on Monday, received Letters of Credence from nine new Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary (LBPP) of Friendly Countries to the Republic of Indonesia, at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta.Following the arrival of the new Ambassadors at the Merdeka Palace, the credential ceremony commenced with the reverberation of the national anthem of each country.According to the Presidential Secretariat, the nine new Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Indonesia are as follows:1. Usman Ari Ogah, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Republic of Indonesia2. Rut Krüger Giverin, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Norway to the Republic of Indonesia;3. Ina Ruth Luise Lepel, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Republic of Indonesia;4. Kevin Jeffery Burnett, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of New Zealand to the Republic of Indonesia;5. Ahmed Abdulla Ahmed Alharmasi Alhajeri, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Republic of Indonesia;6. Filomeno Aleixo da Cruz, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste to the Republic of Indonesia;7. Lilla Karsay, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to the Republic of Indonesia;8. Vasyl Hamianin, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Indonesia;9. Maria João Falcão Poppe Lopes Cardoso, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Portuguese Republic to the Republic of Indonesia.