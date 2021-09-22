UN Chief Welcomes Announcements by US, China on Climate Action

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

New York: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday welcomed important commitments made towards climate action by the United States (US) and China, as the 76th High Level Debate began in New York.He hailed US President Jose Biden’s announcement that the US would significantly increase its international climate finance to approximately $11.4 billion a year."This increased contribution from the United States will bring developed countries closer to meeting their collective commitment to mobilize $100 billion a year in climate finance," said the UN chief, in a statement.Guterres also welcomed the announcement made by Chinese President Xi Jinping that China would end all financing of coal fired power plants abroad and redirect its support to green and low carbon energy."Accelerating the global phase out of coal is the single most important step to keep the 1.5-degree goal of the Paris Agreement within reach," he underscored.He reminded that, based on Member States’ current emission reduction commitments, the world is on a catastrophic pathway to 2.7 degrees of heating.The Secretary-General called for decisive action by all countries, especially the G20 leading industrialized nations, to go the extra mile and effectively contribute to emission reductions."All countries must bring their highest level of ambition to Glasgow if we are to keep the 1.5-degree goal of the Paris Agreement within reach," he said.(WAH)