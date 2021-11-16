English  
Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi (Photo: MoFA)
Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi (Photo: MoFA)

Indonesian FM Visits Singapore, Discusses Vaccinated Travel Lane

English travel covid-19 vaccine vaccination
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 16 November 2021 15:57
Jakarta: Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi met with her Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan in Singapore on Tuesday to discuss bilateral cooperation, including the planned vaccinated travel lane (VTL).
 
Both parties agreed to continue discussions on VTL arrangements bilaterally.
 
The two Foreign Ministers also discussed details of the implementation of the unilateral VTL granted by Singapore to travelers from Indonesia.
 
"The Singapore Foreign Minister said that Singapore's unilateral VTL was based on, among other things, trust in our system, improving Covid-19 situation in Indonesia and our vaccination rate," said the Indonesian Foreign Minister after the meeting.

Singapore's unilateral VTL will take effect on November 29, 2021. The Singapore Ministry of Health updated Indonesia's health status to Category II on November 12, 2021.
 
With VTL, travelers from Indonesia who have been vaccinated can enter Singapore by showing a negative PCR result and undergoing a COVID-19 test on arrival without quarantine. The quota is 10,000 per day for entrants from all countries receiving VTL. 
 
Travelers must still ask for permission to enter Singapore before visiting. Indonesian citizens can start applying for entry permits on November 22, 2021.
 
During the meeting, the two Foreign Ministers also discussed the plan to organize a Leaders' Retreat between President Jokowi and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. The two Foreign Ministers agreed to prepare the meeting.
 
(WAH)
