English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The meeting explored opportunities to further strengthen the cooperation in a number of areas. (Photo: asean.org)
The meeting explored opportunities to further strengthen the cooperation in a number of areas. (Photo: asean.org)

ASEAN, Norway Agree to Strengthen Cooperation

English asean energy Climate Change
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 May 2022 13:43
Jakarta: The 7th Meeting of the ASEAN-Norway Joint Sectoral Cooperation Committee convened at the ASEAN Secretariat this week, reaffirming both sides’ commitment to strengthen cooperation under the ASEAN-Norway Sectoral Dialogue Partnership.
 
"At the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the developments in ASEAN and Norway, including responses to COVID-19 pandemic and post-pandemic recovery phase," the ASEAN Secretariat said in a press release on Thursday. 
 
The meeting highlighted deliverables of Cambodia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2022; the implementation of the Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI) Work Plan IV; progress on the ASEAN Smart Cities Network initiative; and ASEAN’s effort to promote sustainable development.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The meeting explored opportunities to further strengthen the cooperation in a number of areas, including renewable energy and energy transition, which has become increasingly crucial in the wake of the war in Ukraine; as well as climate change; environmental protection; biodiversity; ocean sustainability and blue economy.
 
Other areas that were explored included smart cities; connectivity; digitalisation; cybersecurity; public health; sustainable development; trade; capacity building for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; human rights, including rights of person with disabilities; education, including technical and vocational education and training (TVET); and the IAI.
 
In the area of energy, Norway agreed to support a second four-year phase of the ASEAN Climate Change and Energy Project (ACCEPT 2), which aims to deepen ASEAN’s readiness for energy transition to low carbon energy systems.
 
The meeting took note that the ASEAN-Norway Sectoral Dialogue Partnership: Practical Cooperation Areas (2021-2025), adopted in March last year to succeed the Priority Plan for the ASEAN-Norway Sectoral Dialogue Partnership, continues to set out the overall framework and priorities for both sides engagement and cooperation, and serve as a foundation for practical cooperation to further substantiate the partnership.
 
With the improving outlook of the pandemic, the meeting encouraged refocusing on initiating new joint projects to address the areas/measures under the current Practical Cooperation Areas, including projects in support of ASEAN’s efforts in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and its socio-economic impacts as well as towards the implementation of the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework.
 
Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for ASEAN Economic Community, Satvinder Singh, and Ambassador of Norway to ASEAN, Kjell Tormod Pettersen, co-chaired the meeting. Members of the Committee of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN and their representative, and State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway, Henrik Thune, participated in the meeting.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia's Foreign Exchange Reserves Down to $135.7 Billion in April 2022: BI

Indonesia's Foreign Exchange Reserves Down to $135.7 Billion in April 2022: BI

English
reserve assets
Indonesia Strongly Condemns Killing of Al Jazeera Journalist

Indonesia Strongly Condemns Killing of Al Jazeera Journalist

English
palestine
Singapore Urged to Immediately Impose Death Penalty Moratorium

Singapore Urged to Immediately Impose Death Penalty Moratorium

English
united nations
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Selalu Dicap Sempurna, Raisa: Gak Ada Celah Buat Jadi Manusia
Hiburan

Selalu Dicap Sempurna, Raisa: Gak Ada Celah Buat Jadi Manusia

Kemenkeu Catat Realisasi PEN Capai Rp70,37 Triliun
Ekonomi

Kemenkeu Catat Realisasi PEN Capai Rp70,37 Triliun

SEA Games 2021: Dayung Tambah Emas untuk Indonesia
Olahraga

SEA Games 2021: Dayung Tambah Emas untuk Indonesia

Covid-19 Mereda, Ekspor DFSK Semakin Lancar
Otomotif

Covid-19 Mereda, Ekspor DFSK Semakin Lancar

Wagub DKI: Ada 24 Kasus Diduga Hepatitis Akut di Jakarta
Nasional

Wagub DKI: Ada 24 Kasus Diduga Hepatitis Akut di Jakarta

Hati-Hati, Ada Scam Menyamar Sebagai Aplikasi Berbayar
Teknologi

Hati-Hati, Ada Scam Menyamar Sebagai Aplikasi Berbayar

Hardiknas 2022, Nadiem: Kita di Garis Depan Pimpin Pemulihan
Pendidikan

Hardiknas 2022, Nadiem: Kita di Garis Depan Pimpin Pemulihan

Korea Utara Laporkan 1 Kematian Akibat Covid-19 dan 18.000 Gejala Demam
Internasional

Korea Utara Laporkan 1 Kematian Akibat Covid-19 dan 18.000 Gejala Demam

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!