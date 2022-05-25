New Zealand Announces Extension of Troop Deployments to Solomon Islands

Wellington: Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Minister of Defence Peeni Henare today announced the extension of the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) deployment to Solomon Islands, as part of the Pacific-led Solomon Islands International Assistance Force (SIAF).
"Today I met with Solomon Islands Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Jeremiah Manele via Zoom to discuss the depth of our cooperation as well as the extension of our deployment to Solomon Islands," Mahuta said in a press release on Wednesday.
"Our partnership promotes peace not only through security cooperation, but also by addressing economic challenges, climate change and a range of other development needs we face as a region," she added.
According to Mahuta, New Zealand is committed to supporting security in Solomon Islands and promoting a peaceful, prosperous and resilient Pacific region.
"As I outlined last year when announcing my Defence Priorities, the Pacific is a priority area for Defence, which is why it is important that NZDF personnel continue to operate, alongside their New Zealand Police colleagues, as part of the SIAF and support the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force to maintain peace and stability through community engagement," Henare said.
"As part of our ongoing security partnership with Solomon Islands, we have therefore extended the deployment of NZDF personnel for 12 months, to be reviewed by 31 May 2023," he added.
The SIAF comprises personnel from Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea deployed to Honiara from late November 2021 to support the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) in restoring peace and stability following a period of civil unrest.
The SIAF has since continued to support the RSIPF to maintain peace and stability including through community engagement and reassurance.
The New Zealand Police remain in Solomon Islands providing capacity building support to their RSIPF colleagues.