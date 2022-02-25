West Pasaman Earthquake Also Felt in Peninsular Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur: The 6.1-magnitude earthquake that hit 18 km northeast of West Pasaman, West Sumatra, at 8:35 a.m. Western Indonesian Standard Time (WIB) on Friday, was felt by people in Peninsular Malaysia.
The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) reported that the earthquake that struck West Pasaman District, West Sumatra Province, at a depth of 10 km underground, was triggered by the activity of the Sumatran Fault.
Several residents in Malaysia spoke of having felt the earthquake.
"We, in the Putrajaya area, have exited the buildings because of the quake," a person working in the Federal Territory of Putrajaya office area, remarked.
Hiro Hizam, a resident of Gombak District, state of Selangor, Malaysia, also claimed to have felt the earthquake tremors.
"I sensed the earthquake two to three times in Gombak," Hizam stated.
Malaysian citizen Danial Abu Bakar also acknowledged the earthquake being felt in Klang and Sungai Buloh in Selangor.
Furthermore, a video showed that the quake drove office workers to assemble outside the Afin Bank building on Raja Chulan Road.
"The Afin Bank building shook. All staff fled (the building)," the person behind the video's creation noted.
An Indonesian citizen living on Putra Road, Kuala Lumpur, also admitted to have seen the lamp in his condominium start shaking.
The quake was also felt in the Kuala Lumpur Indonesian School (SIKL), SIKL teacher Maftuhin Wahib pointed out.
People working at the Petronas Twin Towers and Malaysian government body Institute of Language and Literature (DBP) also fled the building.
The Meteorological Department of the Malaysian Ministry of Environment and Water noted in a statement that a strong earthquake had struck northern Sumatra, Indonesia.
"There is no tsunami threat to Malaysia. The quake was felt in the western part of the peninsula, especially in Selangor, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor," the Meteorological Department announced.