Both sides also exchanged views on the recent developments in ASEAN and Chile. (Photo: medcom.id)
ASEAN, Chile Committed to Strengthening Development Partnership

English asean chile energy investment trade
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 February 2022 12:35
Jakarta: ASEAN and Chile held the 3rd ASEAN-Chile Development Partnership Committee (AC-DPC) Meeting via videoconference this week.  
 
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the development partnership by implementing the Practical Cooperation Areas (PCA) for ASEAN-Chile Development Partnership 2021-2025 which was adopted last year. 
 
"The PCA serves as a guiding document for engagement and cooperation between ASEAN and Chile," the ASEAN Secretariat said in a press release on Tuesday.

The Meeting reviewed the implementation of the PCA and noted that in its first year of implementation, 10 out of 26 (38%) action lines are being addressed or have been addressed. Both sides agreed to explore innovative ways to implement activities.
 
Both sides also exchanged views on the recent developments in ASEAN and Chile, and discussed several priority areas of cooperation such as trade and investment, minerals cooperation, sustainable and renewable energy, including energy efficiency, micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs), private sector engagement, sustainable forest management and investment in the forestry sector, sustainable salmon sourcing and fish meal circular economy and cooperation in capacity building in the area of Digital Agreement development.
 
The Meeting was co-chaired by Satvinder Singh, Deputy Secretary-General for ASEAN Economic Community and Gustavo Ayares Ossandon, Ambassador of Chile to ASEAN. 
 
In attendance were the members of the Committee of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN, officials from Embassy of the Republic of Chile in Indonesia and the ASEAN Secretariat.

 
(WAH)
Russia-Ukraine Conflict Biggest Global Security Crisis in Recent Years: UN Chief

English
united nations
BA.2 Sublineage Should Remain Classified as Omicron: WHO

English
health
Google Records 21 Million New Internet Users in Indonesia in 2021

English
technology
