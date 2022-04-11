Indonesian, Canadian Foreign Ministers Discuss Ukraine, G20

Jakarta: Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi received her Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly during the latter's visit to Jakarta on Monday.
"This year, we celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations. To celebrate this strong partnership, today we launch the Commemorative Stamps of 70 Years of Indonesia-Canada Diplomatic Relations," Minister Retno sad in a joint press statement on Monday.
"I am also glad both of us just signed the Indonesia-Canada Plan of Action for the period of 2022 – 2025, a guidance on how we will navigate our cooperation in the next 4 years," she added.
In 2021, trade between Indonesia and Canada increased almost 30% and reached USD3.12 billion.
To further strengthen bilateral trade, the two countries already started the first round of negotiation of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) last month.
According to Minister Retno, the two foreign ministers agreed to intensify the negotiations to be concluded within a clear time-frame.
"On investment, the figure in 2021 slightly increased almost 4%. Canada invested in a number of infrastructure projects, including the development of Cikopo-Palimanan Toll Road (Cipali) and the infrastructure project for the Port of Gresik expected to be operational next year," Minister Retno said.
"To continue this synergy, cooperation with Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) in renewable energy and green infrastructure will be mostly welcomed. On the extraction of rare earth elements, we support the prospective discussion between PT. Timah and Canada Rare Earth Corporation to create a joint venture," she added.
On regional and international issues, the two foreign ministers discussed, among others, the situations in Ukraine and the G20 Presidency.
"For sure, we share the same concern on the situation in Ukraine. We share the same views on the importance of upholding the principle of respecting territorial integrity and sovereignty. I underlined that those principles should be upheld consistently by all countires. I also underlined Indonesia's call to stop the war now. Tension should be reduced and negotiation should be intensified," the Indonesian foreign minister explained.
"On the G20, I underline how important the G20 is for the people of the world. Our people are waiting for the concrete deliverables of the work of G20. Wisdom is needed, especially in this challenging time. We should not lose the long-term responsibility of G20 as premier economic discussion and as catalyst of economic recovery. Indonesia will continue to open communication and consultation with all members of G20. Indonesia truly appreciates the support of Canada to the presidency of Indonesia," Indonesia's top diplomat stated.