The UK is an important partner of Indonesia. (Photo: MoFA)
Indonesia, UK Agree on 2022-2024 Partnership Roadmap

English investment trade G20
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 20 April 2022 13:24
Jakarta: Indonesia and the United Kingdom (UK) have agreed on the 2022-2024 Partnership Roadmap which includes a wide range of strategic cooperation programs.
 
The roadmap was concluded during a bilateral meeting between Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and her British counterpart Elizabeth Truss in London on Tuesday.
 
During the bilateral meeting, Indonesian Foreign Minister underlined the importance of the Roadmap in enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The Indonesia-UK Partnership Roadmap is a strategic document that provides guidance in strengthening mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation," she said in a press release on Wednesday.
 
According to Indonesia's top diplomat, this roadmap contains strategic cooperation programs in the fields of economy, politics, security and the environment. 
 
Foreign Minister Retno added that this Roadmap would encourage the enhancement of the partnership between the two countries to a higher level in the midst of global geopolitical dynamics and challenges.
 
This Roadmap is a follow-up to the results of the bilateral meeting of the two Foreign Ministers in Jakarta in November 2021. 
 
Its implementation will be monitored by the two Foreign Ministers with the assistance of senior officials from the two countries.
 
The UK is a member of the G-20 and an important partner of Indonesia.
 
Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the value of bilateral trade between the two countries increased by 18% in 2021, from USD 2.2 billion to USD 2.6 billion. 
 
Meanwhile, British investment in Indonesia also increased by 67%, from USD 192.8 million to USD 322.9 million.
 
The Indonesian Foreign Minister will continue his working visit to France on April 20.
 
(WAH)
