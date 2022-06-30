English  
President Joko Widodo and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo:president.gov.ua)
Indonesia, Ukraine Agree to Launch Visa-Free Regime

English ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky president joko widodo G20 g20 summit
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 June 2022 02:02
Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced an agreement to launch a visa-free regime between Ukraine and Indonesia.
 
Zelenskyy held a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Kyiv on Wednesday during the Indonesian leader's visit to Ukraine.
 
"It's good news. This is important for our nations from all points of view - for the economy, social development, education, human relations," said Zelenskyy in a joint statement to the media after the meeting.

For his part, Jokowi noted that the visit of the Indonesian delegation to Ukraine is an expression of concern about the situation in the Ukrainian state.
 
The President of Indonesia also stressed the importance of Zelenskyy's participation in the G20 summit to be held in Bali in November 2022.
 
According to Joko Widodo, the purpose of his visit is also to help resolve the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. 
 
He said that he had a message to Zelenskyy and would soon meet with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.
 
The Indonesian Head of State said that the government of his country would do everything possible to provide assistance to Ukraine in the form of medications, as well as to participate in the reconstruction of the Kyiv region.
 
Jokowi also stated that Ukraine is very important for world food security. Therefore, in his opinion, everything possible should be done to ensure unimpeded exports from Ukraine. 
 
Joko Widodo reminded that Ukraine and Indonesia have had diplomatic relations for 30 years, and assured of further commitment and willingness to continue them.
 
(WAH)
