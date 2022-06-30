Russia Has Good Ties with Indonesia: Putin

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(WAH)

Moscow: Indonesia is one of the countries with which Russia has developed very good ties, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.The Russian leader started a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Moscow on Thursday afternoon local time."I am very happy to see you in Russia, in Moscow. I know this is your first visit to our country," Putin said.According to Putin, Russia and Indonesia continue to develop their relations in all areas, such as the economy, politics and security as well as the efforts to counter the threat of terrorism."Last year, our trade increased by 42 percent and it has been growing even faster this year," Putin stated."I know Indonesia is interested in developing relations with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and we decided in May to start the process of its rapprochement with this regional organisation," Putin added.This year, Indonesia will chair a meeting of the G20 and next year the Southeast Asian nation will be in charge of ASEAN."When we talked by telephone, you expressed concern over and interest in the issues of settling the crisis in Ukraine, in Donbass," Putin said."Naturally, I will tell you in detail about everything that is happening there and about our perspective on this problem," he continued.