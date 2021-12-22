English  
South Korea Provides $2 Million to Philippines Hit by Super Typhoon

English
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 December 2021 15:49
Seoul: The South Korean government has decided to provide 2 million USD in immediate assistance to support people severely affected by a powerful typhoon in the Philippines.
 
"The Korean government hopes that its assistance will contribute to the relief efforts of the Philippines government and help bring stability to lives of people of the Philippines," South Korea's Foreign Affairs Ministry stated in a press release on Wednesday.
 
Typhoon Rai – known locally as "Odette" - made landfall in Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte province, in the southeast of the Philippines, on 16 December, bringing torrential rains, heavy winds, storm surges and landslides. 

After passing through nine central/southern regions, it exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility on 19 December, leaving behind a massive trail of damage. 
 
The storm has affected the lives and livelihoods of more than 1.8 million people, including more than 600,000 people displaced from their homes and sheltering in evacuation sites.
 
As of 20 December, many communities along the typhoon’s path remain without power or telecommunications. 
 
Transportation options are still limited, which is hampering relief efforts. 
 
The storm struck as countless Filipinos were still facing hardships linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, which have stretched their coping capacity to the limit.
 
(WAH)
