OIC Chief, Pakistan PM Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Kashmir

Islamabad: The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Ibrahim Taha held discussions with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, on Sunday.The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 17th Session of the Emergency Meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, held in Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan."The Two sides discussed the situation in Afghanistan, and the importance of mobilizing efforts to provide support and aid to the Afghan people, and to provide urgent assistance to achieve security and stability," the OIC secretariat stated in a press release on Sunday.The two sides also discussed developments in the Jammu and Kashmir issue and the OIC efforts to support the Kashmiri people in their struggle to obtain their legitimate human rights, including the right to self-determination, enshrined in all the resolutions of the Islamic Summit conferences and CFM meetings, as well as the resolutions of the United Nations and the International Security Council.The two sides also addressed the escalation of Islamophobia and reviewed the OIC and Pakistan's efforts to combat this phenomenon.The 17th Session of the Emergency Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation kicked off on Sunday to discuss the grave humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.