English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Typhoon Rai, also known as Typhoon Odette, slammed into the eastern Philippines on Thursday.
Typhoon Rai, also known as Typhoon Odette, slammed into the eastern Philippines on Thursday.

Philippines, UN Agencies Cooperate to Tackle Impact of Powerful Typhoon

English united nations health philippines
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 20 December 2021 15:00
Manila: The United Nations (UN) and the Philippine government are coordinating to tackle the impact of a powerful typhoon in the country.
 
Typhoon Rai, also known as Typhoon Odette, slammed into the eastern Philippines on Thursday, ravaging islands and coastal communities in the eastern Philippines and carving a path of devastation, flooding towns and cities across the country.
 
"A coordinated response by the UN agencies, NGOs, and private sector partners in country is already underway to meet immediate needs in shelter, health, food, protection, and other life-saving responses," said UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in the Philippines in a press release on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"On behalf of the UN and the Humanitarian Country Team, our message to the people of the Philippines is one of solidarity and support," he stated.
 
The super typhoon brought destruction and hardship to some of the most vulnerable communities already greatly suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
It is the 15th tropical cyclone for 2021 in the Philippines, which on average experience 20 tropical cyclones each year.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Villages Key to Pandemic Recovery: Jokowi

Villages Key to Pandemic Recovery: Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
Timor Leste, ADB Cooperate to Enhance Electricity Services

Timor Leste, ADB Cooperate to Enhance Electricity Services

English
Timor Leste
Jokowi Urges SOEs, Private Companies to Support Village-Owned Enterprises

Jokowi Urges SOEs, Private Companies to Support Village-Owned Enterprises

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menlu Tiongkok Sebut Taiwan 'Pengembara yang Akan Pulang ke Rumah'
Internasional

Menlu Tiongkok Sebut Taiwan 'Pengembara yang Akan Pulang ke Rumah'

Sepekan Bergulir, 500 Ribu Anak 6-11 Tahun Terima Vaksin Covid-19
Nasional

Sepekan Bergulir, 500 Ribu Anak 6-11 Tahun Terima Vaksin Covid-19

Kurikulum Baru untuk SMK Bakal Diterapkan 2022
Pendidikan

Kurikulum Baru untuk SMK Bakal Diterapkan 2022

Kemenperin Pacu Pengembangan Industri Rendah Emisi Karbon
Ekonomi

Kemenperin Pacu Pengembangan Industri Rendah Emisi Karbon

Ada Pemain Baru Industri Otomotif Hadir Di IIMS 2022
Otomotif

Ada Pemain Baru Industri Otomotif Hadir Di IIMS 2022

Waspada Phishing Spider-Man: No Way Home
Teknologi

Waspada Phishing Spider-Man: No Way Home

Shin Tae-yong Sanjung Mental Pemain yang Berbuah Tiket Semifinal
Olahraga

Shin Tae-yong Sanjung Mental Pemain yang Berbuah Tiket Semifinal

Iqbaal Ramadhan Jadi Ariel di Video Musik
Hiburan

Iqbaal Ramadhan Jadi Ariel di Video Musik "Yang Terdalam" Versi Baru, Langsung Trending!

5 Tanaman Ini Dipercaya Kurangi Suara Bising
Properti

5 Tanaman Ini Dipercaya Kurangi Suara Bising

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!