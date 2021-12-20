Philippines, UN Agencies Cooperate to Tackle Impact of Powerful Typhoon

Manila: The United Nations (UN) and the Philippine government are coordinating to tackle the impact of a powerful typhoon in the country.
Typhoon Rai, also known as Typhoon Odette, slammed into the eastern Philippines on Thursday, ravaging islands and coastal communities in the eastern Philippines and carving a path of devastation, flooding towns and cities across the country.
"A coordinated response by the UN agencies, NGOs, and private sector partners in country is already underway to meet immediate needs in shelter, health, food, protection, and other life-saving responses," said UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in the Philippines in a press release on Monday.
"On behalf of the UN and the Humanitarian Country Team, our message to the people of the Philippines is one of solidarity and support," he stated.
The super typhoon brought destruction and hardship to some of the most vulnerable communities already greatly suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is the 15th tropical cyclone for 2021 in the Philippines, which on average experience 20 tropical cyclones each year.