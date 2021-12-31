English  
US President Joe Biden (Photo:id.usembassy.gov)
US President Joe Biden (Photo:id.usembassy.gov)

Biden Urges Putin to De-Escalate Tensions with Ukraine

English united states europe russia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 31 December 2021 12:06
Washington: United States (US) President Joe Biden spoke on Thursday with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. 
 
According to Press Secretary Jen Psaki, President Biden urged Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine. 
 
"He made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine," Psaki said in a statement on Thursday. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Moreover, President Biden also expressed support for diplomacy, starting early next year with the bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue, at NATO through the NATO-Russia Council, and at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe
 
President Biden also reiterated that substantive progress in these dialogues can occur only in an environment of de-escalation rather than escalation.
 
The Biden Administration continues to engage in extensive diplomacy with our European Allies and partners, consulting and coordinating on a common approach in response to Russia’s military build-up on the border with Ukraine. 
 
President Biden has spoken with leaders across Europe, and Biden Administration officials have engaged multilaterally with NATO, the EU, and the OSCE. 
 
Officials have also held numerous consultations with their counterparts, including those from eastern flank countries bilaterally and in the B9 format as well as Ukraine.
 
(WAH)
