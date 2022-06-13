English  
Every year on September 21, the United Nations (UN) calls on all people to lay down weapons. (Photo: medcom.id)
Racism Poisons Societies: UN Chief

English united nations human rights New York
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 June 2022 12:36
New York: Every year on September 21, the United Nations (UN) calls on all people to lay down weapons and reaffirm their commitment to living in harmony with one another. 
 
"Today, as we mark the 100-day countdown to the International Day of Peace, this shared aspiration is more pressing than ever," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in his mesage on Monday.
 
This year’s theme is "End racism. Build peace." 

According to the UN Chief, racism poisons societies, normalizes discrimination and spurs violence.  
 
"We must fight it by countering hate speech, promoting dialogue and addressing the root causes of inequality," he stated.
 
"Over the next 100 days and beyond, let us work to safeguard the human rights of all people and build peaceful and inclusive societies. Together, we can realize the vision of a world free of racism and racial discrimination," he concluded.
 
(WAH)
