English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The ILO estimates that 1.1 million fewer women and men are employed compared to 2020. (Photo: medcom.id)
The ILO estimates that 1.1 million fewer women and men are employed compared to 2020. (Photo: medcom.id)

Myanmars Remains Deeply Affected by Heavy Job Losses: ILO

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 August 2022 14:00
Bangkok: Myanmar remains deeply affected by heavy job losses 18 months after the military coup and two and a half years into the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new estimates released by the International Labour Organization (ILO).
 
“Eighteen months on from the military takeover, the employment situation in Myanmar remains very difficult. While there are limited signs of job growth, the ongoing erosion of labour conditions and the decrease in job quality is deeply concerning,” said Donglin Li, ILO Myanmar Liaison Officer, in a press release on Monday.
 
The ILO estimates that 1.1 million fewer women and men are employed compared to 2020, which indicates a small recovery in jobs in the first half of 2022.However, employment remains well below 2020 levels while the quality of jobs is deteriorating.  Women are also more affected than men overall.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In the first half of 2022, labour productivity contracted a further 2 per cent, adding to an 8 per cent contraction in 2021, reversing the strong gains that had been made in years prior to the military takeover. 
 
Labour conditions are deteriorating for many workers with serious violations of labour rights as referred to in decisions of the ILO Committee on Freedom of Association, ILO Governing Body and in the International Labour Conference Resolution of 2021.
 
The situation has taken a toll on enterprises and workers in key sectors. In the garment industry, evidence points to an increase in casual or daily labour, irregular working hours and workers receiving lower pay. ILO research also shows that more widely, entitlements such as severance pay when workers’ jobs are terminated are also often not granted. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
ADB Helps Bhutan Purchase COVID-19 Vaccines

ADB Helps Bhutan Purchase COVID-19 Vaccines

English
covid-19
New Zealand Announces Further Sanctions on Russian Armed Forces, Weapons Manufacturers

New Zealand Announces Further Sanctions on Russian Armed Forces, Weapons Manufacturers

English
russia
Australia's Ambassador for Counterterrorism Visits Indonesia

Australia's Ambassador for Counterterrorism Visits Indonesia

English
Australia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Tom DeLonge Kembali ke Blink-182?
Hiburan

Tom DeLonge Kembali ke Blink-182?

Pileg 2024, NasDem Bidik 100 Kursi di DPR
Nasional

Pileg 2024, NasDem Bidik 100 Kursi di DPR

Ratusan Pendukung Ulama Moqtada al-Sadr Kuasai Gedung Parlemen Irak
Internasional

Ratusan Pendukung Ulama Moqtada al-Sadr Kuasai Gedung Parlemen Irak

Unik, Honda Gelar Pamera Di Metaverse
Otomotif

Unik, Honda Gelar Pamera Di Metaverse

Kepala BPS: Upaya Pemerintah Jaga Harga Minyak Goreng Berhasil
Ekonomi

Kepala BPS: Upaya Pemerintah Jaga Harga Minyak Goreng Berhasil

Suka Cita Inggris Mengakhiri Penantian 56 Tahun Menjuarai Piala Eropa Putri
Olahraga

Suka Cita Inggris Mengakhiri Penantian 56 Tahun Menjuarai Piala Eropa Putri

Pendaftaran Beasiswa Cendekia Baznas 2022 Dibuka, Cek Informasi Lengkapnya di Sini
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran Beasiswa Cendekia Baznas 2022 Dibuka, Cek Informasi Lengkapnya di Sini

ISP Pemerintah Mulai Blokir Steam
Teknologi

ISP Pemerintah Mulai Blokir Steam

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!