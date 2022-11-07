English  
Brazil is the world’s second largest food exporter. (Photo: medcom.id)
World Bank Supports Sustainable Land Management Practices in Brazil

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 November 2022 19:41
Brasilia: The World Bank Board of Directors approved today a grant agreement of US$24.58 million to implement a Sustainable Land Management (SLM) approach in the soybean and beef cattle value chains in the Cerrado biome and its surroundings. 
 
The Vertentes Project will cover approximately 47.2 million ha in the states of Bahia, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Minas Gerais, and in the Federal District.
 
Sustainable Land Management (SLM) presents a promising approach to agricultural intensification for these value chains in Brazil to reclaim vast areas of degraded pastures while mitigating greenhouse gas emissions.

Within the eligible 47.2 million ha, the project will target those areas assessed as the most critically degraded, aiming to implement SLM practices on 578,000 ha of agricultural lands, and to restore an additional 49,800 ha of degraded lands.
 
The project aims to support a total of 10,500 direct beneficiaries (targeting a minimum of 3,600 women) through training and technical assistance to strengthen SLM capacities and governance, and to implement sustainable agriculture practices. 
 
Among the total beneficiaries, 2,500 soybean and beef cattle producers and farmworkers will receive technical assistance.
 
To reach these goals, the Vertentes Project will engage agricultural private and public sector actors. 
 
This innovative approach to promoting sustainability in production landscapes is also considered more cost-effective than the traditional production approach and can be adapted to other areas in Brazil.
 
"Brazil is an important player both in the global environment and food production system, and the Cerrado is an agricultural powerhouse. Enabling sustainable investments will be key to ensuring food security without depleting the biome’s natural resources," said Johannes Zutt, the World Bank Country Director for Brazil, in a media release on Monday.
 
Brazil is the world’s second largest food exporter and the agriculture sector, including livestock production, plays a significant role in the Brazilian economy. 
 
Agriculture and agribusiness account for about 8.4 percent of the country’s gross domestic product; 16.2 percent of total employment; and 40 percent of total exports.
 
The Cerrado, which covers almost one quarter of the country (approximately 204 million ha), is one of the most biodiverse regions in the world and accounts for 70 percent of Brazil’s agricultural production overall. 
 
It is a beef cattle land-conversion hotspot and a globally important beef-exporting region, accounting for about 55 percent of Brazil’s beef; and 54 percent of the soybean produced for cattle feed.
 
(WAH)

