Extreme Weather in China Highlights Impacts of Climate Change: WMO

According to the United Nations (UN) agency, the high socio-economic and environmental cost of the extreme weather has also highlighted the vulnerability of the world’s most populous nation to climate change impacts and the need for urgent action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
"The weather and climate situation in China is severe and complex. Extreme temperature and drought in the South and high precipitation in the North. The superimposed situation of drought and flood has brought challenges to disaster prevention, mitigation and relief work," said WMO Assistant Secretary-General Dr Wenjian Zhang in a media release on Wednesday.
"We are clearly witnessing the impacts of climate change," the WMO official stated.
Extreme weather events have strengthen public awareness of climate change and support for government measures and strategies to address climate change.
In June 2022, the Chinese government released a new policy document to improve its response to climate change, which it said was not only creating long-term challenges but also made the country more vulnerable to "sudden and extreme" events.
The new policy document updates China's National Strategy for Climate Change Adaptation, published in November 2013.