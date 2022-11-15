President Jokowi Officially Opens G20 Summit in Bali

"Your Honors, Leaders, I hereby open the G20 Summit," President Jokowi said here on Wednesday, November 15, 2022.
“Welcome to Bali, welcome to Indonesia. It is an honor for Indonesia to host the G20 Summit," the President added.
According to the President, the world is experiencing extraordinary challenges. The international community is facing multiple crises, including the COVID-19 Pandemic, rising geopolitical tensions and worsening economic conditions.
"Today the world is watching this meeting. Are we going to be successful? Or will it become a failure? For me, the G20 must succeed and must not fail," said President Jokowi.
As the President of the G20, Indonesia has made various efforts to bridge very wide differences between countries. However, President Jokowi said a successful G20 Summit would only be achieved if all parties, without exception, were committed to set aside their differences to produce something concrete that would benefit the world.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?