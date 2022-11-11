President Jokowi Calls for End to Violence in Myanmar

President Jokowi accentuated several important points related to the Myanmar crisis at the retreat session of the 41st ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Friday, which specifically discussed the implementation of the 5-point consensus (5PC) in Myanmar, as quoted from a written statement by the Presidential Secretariat Press Bureau, Friday.
"The first point is that the implementation of the 5PC remains as the main reference for ASEAN in helping Myanmar to get out of its political crisis," Jokowi noted.
Under the second point, he emphasized the call for an end to violence in order to immediately create conducive conditions in Myanmar.
Thirdly, President Jokowi proposed the assignment of the Secretary-General of ASEAN and the AHA Center (the ASEAN Coordinating Center for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management) to continue to seek access to complete the Comprehensive Needs Assessment immediately.
He affirmed that humanitarian assistance to sustain life has become more important at this time for Myanmar.
According to the fourth point conveyed by the president, the decision on non-political representation from Myanmar should also be applied in addition to the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (AMM) and High-Level Conference.
"Fifth, ASEAN's engagement with all Myanmar stakeholders must be carried out immediately. It is because only by opening dialogue with all parties can the ASEAN be able to facilitate the national dialogue mandated by the 5PC," he remarked.
The sixth point is to respect the principle of non-interference. ASEAN does not provide support for elections that are not inclusive and are not prepared based on national dialogue, he remarked.
"We have a responsibility to the people of ASEAN and the world. If we do not act appropriately, ASEAN's credibility and relevance are at stake," he affirmed.
During the event, President Jokowi was also accompanied by Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi.