English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The State of the Climate in Africa 2021 report has a special focus on water. (Photo: medcom.id)
The State of the Climate in Africa 2021 report has a special focus on water. (Photo: medcom.id)

Droughts, Floods Hitting Africa Hard: Report

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 September 2022 11:08
Geneva: Water stress and hazards like withering droughts and devastating floods are hitting African communities, economies and ecosystems hard, according to a new report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).
 
The State of the Climate in Africa 2021 report provides authoritative scientific information on temperature trends and other climate indicators. 
 
It shows how extreme weather and climate change are undermining human health and safety, food and water security and socio-economic development. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Africa only accounts for about 2% to 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions but suffers disproportionately from the results.
 
The State of the Climate in Africa 2021 report has a special focus on water. 
 
Rainfall patterns are disrupted, glaciers are disappearing and key lakes are shrinking. 
 
Rising water demand combined with limited and unpredictable supplies threatens to aggravate conflict and displacement.
 
High water stress is estimated to affect about 250 million people in Africa and is expected to displace up to 700 million people by 2030. 
 
"The worsening crisis and looming famine in the drought-stricken Horn of Africa shows how climate change can exacerbate water shocks, threatening the lives of hundreds of thousands of people and destabiliizing communities, countries and entire regions," said WMO Secretary-General Prof. Petteri Taalas in a media release on Thursday.
 
"Africa's climate has warmed more than the global average since pre-industrial times (1850-1900). In parallel, the sea level rise along African coastlines is faster than the global mean, contributing to increases in the frequency and severity of coastal flooding and erosion, and salinity in low-lying cities. Changes in continental water bodies have major impacts on the agriculture sector, ecosystems, biodiversity," said Prof. Taalas.
 
The report, the third in a series, is a joint initiative between WMO and the African Union Commission and includes input from a wide range of UN organizations, National Meteorological and Hydrological Services, development partners and climate experts. 
 
The State of the Climate in Africa report makes a number of recommendations, including to strengthen early warning systems, increase transboundary cooperation, data exchange and knowledge sharing. 
 
The need for more investment in adaptation is crucial, as is a concerted drive towards more integrated water resource management.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Famine is now projected in several districts of the Bay region of Somalia. (Photo: medcom.id)

WFP Assistance in Somalia Reaches Unprecedented Levels

BMKG Cautions of Extreme Long Days without Rain in East Nusa Tenggara

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
Strong Retail Sales Expected to Persist: BI's Survey

Strong Retail Sales Expected to Persist: BI's Survey

English
bank indonesia
Nearly 25 Millions Users Connected to BI-FAST, QRIS: BI Governor

Nearly 25 Millions Users Connected to BI-FAST, QRIS: BI Governor

English
Bank Indonesia
Indonesia's Agriculture Sector Should Be Anticipative of 2023: Minister

Indonesia's Agriculture Sector Should Be Anticipative of 2023: Minister

English
agriculture
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Raja Charles Akan Diproklamasikan Secara Resmi Pada Sabtu 10 September
Internasional

Raja Charles Akan Diproklamasikan Secara Resmi Pada Sabtu 10 September

Makanan dan Minuman Diproyeksikan Dongkrak Penjualan Eceran Agustus 2022
Ekonomi

Makanan dan Minuman Diproyeksikan Dongkrak Penjualan Eceran Agustus 2022

Hasil Pemeriksaan Ferdy Sambo Pakai Pendeteksi Kebohongan di Sentul Tak Dibuka
Nasional

Hasil Pemeriksaan Ferdy Sambo Pakai Pendeteksi Kebohongan di Sentul Tak Dibuka

9 Pengumuman Besar di Ajang Apple iPhone 14
Teknologi

9 Pengumuman Besar di Ajang Apple iPhone 14

Klub-klub Inggris Berbelasungkawa atas Kepergian Ratu Elizabeth II
Olahraga

Klub-klub Inggris Berbelasungkawa atas Kepergian Ratu Elizabeth II

Ucapan Duka Selebritas Dunia untuk Kepergian Ratu Elizabeth II, dari Kriss Jenner sampai Mick Jagger
Hiburan

Ucapan Duka Selebritas Dunia untuk Kepergian Ratu Elizabeth II, dari Kriss Jenner sampai Mick Jagger

Selamat! Iwan Syahril Kini Jabat Dirjen PAUD Dikdasmen Gantikan Jumeri
Pendidikan

Selamat! Iwan Syahril Kini Jabat Dirjen PAUD Dikdasmen Gantikan Jumeri

Toyota Alphard & Lexus LM 350 Waspada, Ada Lawan Baru Nih!
Otomotif

Toyota Alphard & Lexus LM 350 Waspada, Ada Lawan Baru Nih!

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!