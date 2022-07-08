Indonesian Foreign Minister Opens G20 Meeting in Bali

Jakarta: Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi officially opened the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in the Indonesian island of Bali on Friday morning.
"Here we are sitting together for the first time to discuss important issues confronting all of us. I do hope that from the discussion we will find ways to move forward," Minister Retno said in her opening remarks this morning.
"I understand that many of you have taken extra efforts to attend this meeting. Your presence today reflects your support to our G20 Presidency and your friendship to the Indonesian Peoples. It also reflects your commitment to G20 to make G20 relevant and matters," she explained.
According to Indonesia's top diplomat, the meeting is organized in 2 main sessions.
The first session is on Strengthening Multilateralism which will focus on how G20 can ensure multilateralism delivers in view of current global challenges.
The second session is on Addressing Food and Energy Security and will focus on how G20 can contribute as part of solution to current food and energy crises.
Before the opening of the meeting, Minister Retno welcome her G20 counterparts, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken.