Canberra: The Australian Government has announced its plan to provide $1.5 million to support Indonesia's response to the recent outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD).
The funding will provide at least 1 million FMD vaccine doses for Indonesia's vaccination program, following a formal request for assistance from the Indonesian Government.
Indonesia's vaccination program is focused on support for the small-holder farming sector, which makes up around 90 per cent of Indonesia's cattle industry.
This support is in addition to Australia's existing commitment of 435,000 Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) vaccine doses that are currently being distributed to affected Indonesia provinces.
Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Murray Watt discussed Australia's support with Indonesian Minister for Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo in Jakarta on Thursday.
Minister Watt also met with Indonesian National Disaster Management Authority head and Chief of the Indonesian Task Force for Foot and Mouth Disease, Lieutenant General Suharyanto.
"During my meeting with Lieutenant General Suharyanto we offered to share Australian expertise on emergency disease management and biosecurity," Watt said in a press release on Thursday.
"The Albanese Government is taking a two-pronged approach to preventing the incursion of Foot and Mouth disease, first by strengthening biosecurity measures at the Australian border, and also by supporting efforts to curb the spread overseas," he added.
The Australian Government has also committed an initial $500,000 to Meat and Livestock Australia, responsible for coordinating support from Australian industry for the Indonesian feedlot sector's emergency response to these diseases.