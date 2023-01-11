English  
G20 is a major forum for international economic cooperation. (Photo: MoFA Indonesia)
Indonesia's Leadership Able to Keep G20 Intact: Minister

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 January 2023 13:03
Jakarta: Indonesia’s leadership was able to keep the G20 intact to work and produce concrete collaborations that are beneficial to the world including for developing countries, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has said.
 
Indonesia held the Presidency of the G20 in 2022.
 
"The G20 Summit also produced a Declaration, a substantive Bali Declaration," Indonesia's top diplomat said during the Foreign Minister' Annual Press Statement (PPTM) at the Foreign Ministry in Jakarta on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Without sacrificing the principles of the UN Charter, the Bali Declaration delivered commitment for concrete cooperation," she stated.
 
2022 was a year full of challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic continued to wreak havoc. Meanwhile, global economy started to falter.
 
In the midst of recovery efforts, war broke out in Ukraine last year. The war and the impact of the pandemic triggered food, energy, and financial crises across the world. Moreover, inflation soared dramatically in many countries.
 
In 2023, it is estimated that the situation will still be full of challenges. Food and energy crises are still ongoing and the war in Ukraine is still continuing. As a result, the threat of a global recession is becoming more real.
 
In the midst of this situation, Indonesian diplomacy is required to be agile and adaptive to safeguard national interests. Indonesian diplomacy also continues to move to contribute to the world and the region in order to overcome various challenges.
 
"The question is always how do we respond to these challenges? Do we want to be part of the problem? Or become part of the solution. It is Indonesia's commitment to always be part of the solution," she stated.
 
Themed Leadership in a Challenging World, PPTM was broadcast live on the Foreign Ministry's YouTube channel and several television stations. Apart from the Foreign Minister's speech, the event also included the Adam Malik Awards to journalists and the Social Media Awards to Indonesian representatives.
 
(WAH)

