Indonesia Received Additional 644 Rohingya Refugees in Past 3 Months: Minister

According to Indonesia's top diplomat, there was also been no progress in the resolution of the Rohingya issue.
"In the last three months, Indonesia received an additional 644 Rohingya refugees," she said during the Foreign Minister' Annual Press Statement (PPTM) at the Foreign Ministry in Jakarta on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
"This brings the total of Rohingya ethnic migrants registered in Indonesia to 1,500 people," she added.
With the current situation in Myanmar, she stated, the issue of Rohingya will be more difficult to resolve.
"The Rohingya issue cannot be resolved if the root causes of the problem are not addressed," she stressed.