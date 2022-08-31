UN Chief to Travel to Pakistan for Solidarity Visit

He is expected to arrive in Islamabad on September 9.
He will then travel to the areas most impacted by this unprecedented climate catastrophe.
The Secretary-General will meet with displaced families and will also witness how we are working, in collaboration with our humanitarian partners, to support the government’s relief efforts and provide assistance to millions of people.
"The Pakistani people are facing a monsoon on steroids -- the relentless impact of epochal levels of rain and flooding. This climate catastrophe has killed more than 1,000 people with many more injured," the UN Chief said in his video message on Tuesday.
"The United Nations is issuing a Flash Appeal for $160 million to support the response, led by the Government of Pakistan. These funds will provide 5.2 million people with food, water, sanitation, emergency education, protection and health support," he stated.
He is expected back in New York on September 11.