English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The country has an extensive support system for tech startups. (Photo: medcom.id)
The country has an extensive support system for tech startups. (Photo: medcom.id)

Azerbaijan Has Great Potential to Further Develop Startup Ecosystem: Report

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 October 2022 17:00
Baku: Azerbaijan has great potential to further develop its ecosystem for tech startups through improved agency coordination, legal and regulatory reforms, investments in education, and support for emerging startup hubs outside the capital of Baku, according to a new report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
 
The country has an extensive support system for tech startups, but growth in the sector has been slow and was further hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the report, released today. While tech startup hubs in the country are commonly located only in Baku, the study found that innovation efforts at Ganja State University, Azerbaijan State Agriculture University, and Azerbaijan Technological University, as well as in the city of Shamakhi, signaled potential for development outside the capital.
 
One of Azerbaijan’s 2030 national priorities for socioeconomic development is the creation of competitive human capital and space for modern innovations, fortifying the 2015 Strategic Roadmap for the Development of Telecommunication and ICT.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"With these overarching plans already in place, what’s needed is to coordinate support, provide key financial incentives to the Baku ecosystem, and set targeted policies for the Ganja and Shamakhi ecosystems to enhance the national tech framework and encourage innovative thinking," said ADB Economist Aimee Hampel-Milagrosa, the report’s lead author, in a media release on Friday.
 
To sustain Azerbaijan’s momentum, the report recommends improving efficiency and increasing coordination among government agencies supporting tech startups; reducing perceived risk for venture capitalists by addressing legal and regulatory gaps related to investment and taxation; investing in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education, both in Baku and elsewhere; and tapping the potential of secondary cities through investments in digital infrastructure and the creation of supportive programs and policies.
 
ASAN, the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations, which provides nearly 500 electronic services; and Innoland, the country’s main institution for business incubation and acceleration, are examples of Azerbaijan’s successful forays into innovation and tech. Examining the growth model of the two may yield insights about how to shape emerging ecosystems in Ganja and Shamakhi, according to the report.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The festival is set to return next year. (Photo: medcom.id)

ASEAN, India launch Start-Up Festival

Indonesia Devises Strategies to Reduce Use of Fossil-Based Energy

Santris Should Contribute to National Development: VP

BACA JUGA
Youth Living in Islands Must Not Feel Inferior: Riau Islands Governor

Youth Living in Islands Must Not Feel Inferior: Riau Islands Governor

English
riau islands
BRIN Working with IAEA to Improve Irradiation Facilities

BRIN Working with IAEA to Improve Irradiation Facilities

English
research and innovation
Jakarta Records 135 Atypical Acute Kidney Injury Cases in Children: Health Office

Jakarta Records 135 Atypical Acute Kidney Injury Cases in Children: Health Office

English
health
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Badai Terjang Filipina Selatan, 31 Orang Tewas
Internasional

Badai Terjang Filipina Selatan, 31 Orang Tewas

Keren! Presiden Jokowi Luncurkan Metaverse IKN
Nasional

Keren! Presiden Jokowi Luncurkan Metaverse IKN

Wow, Empat Atlet Ju Jitsu Indonesia Targetkan Medali Emas di Kejuaraan Dunia
Olahraga

Wow, Empat Atlet Ju Jitsu Indonesia Targetkan Medali Emas di Kejuaraan Dunia

Menkeu Yakin Ekonomi Triwulan III-2022 Lebih Tinggi dari 5,4%
Ekonomi

Menkeu Yakin Ekonomi Triwulan III-2022 Lebih Tinggi dari 5,4%

Servis & Pajak Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid Cuma Rp13 Ribuan, Kok Bisa?
Otomotif

Servis & Pajak Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid Cuma Rp13 Ribuan, Kok Bisa?

Mohon Doa, Pak Ogah Kembali Dirawat di Rumah Sakit Akibat Stroke
Hiburan

Mohon Doa, Pak Ogah Kembali Dirawat di Rumah Sakit Akibat Stroke

Lulus dengan IPK 3,98, Begini Cara Mahasiswi ITB Ini Raih Nilai Nyaris Sempurna
Pendidikan

Lulus dengan IPK 3,98, Begini Cara Mahasiswi ITB Ini Raih Nilai Nyaris Sempurna

3 Wakil Indonesia Bersiap di AOV Premier League 2022
Teknologi

3 Wakil Indonesia Bersiap di AOV Premier League 2022

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken
Properti

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!