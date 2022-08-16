English  
MPR Speaker Bambang Soesatyo: (Photo: Medcom.id)
MPR Speaker Bambang Soesatyo: (Photo: Medcom.id)

Over 300 Million People Facing Acute Hunger Globally: MPR Speaker

Ade Hapsari Lestarini • 16 August 2022 10:55
Jakarta: Speaker of the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) Bambang Soesatyo has said that currently around 320 million people across the world are facing acute food insecurity and hunger.
 
The statement was delivered during the annual Joint Session at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
 
"The global economic slowdown is exacerbated by rising inflation," said the Gokar Party politician.
 
However, he continued, thanks to the Indonesian Government's alertness in responding to the threat of crisis, according to a Bloomberg survey, Indonesia is considered as a country with a low risk of recession.

He said, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), in less than two months since Russian troops started the war in Ukraine, as many as five million Ukrainians have fled their country. 
 
The war between Russia and Ukraine, has also caused about 7.1 million Ukrainians to be forced to lose their homes in the country. 
 
"The war in Ukraine has fueled the fastest growing refugee and humanitarian crisis," he stressed.
 
(WAH)
