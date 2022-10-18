Australia, Singapore Hold Annual Leaders' Meeting

"The Prime Ministers welcomed the strength and depth of bilateral relations between the two countries, anchored in shared strategic and economic interests," the two leaders said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
They reaffirmed the Australia-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) as a broad, constructive and forward-looking framework that has delivered more than 80 joint initiatives since its inception in 2015.
They also reaffirmed their commitment to upholding a free, open, non-discriminatory, inclusive, transparent and rules-based multilateral trading system, and agreed to continue to work closely to strengthen and reform the World Trade Organization (WTO).
"The Prime Ministers welcomed the depth of our longstanding defence and security cooperation," they stated.
They discussed advancing security cooperation including on counter-terrorism, cybersecurity and border security.
They acknowledged the importance of countering the threat of foreign interference, including disinformation and misinformation.
"The Prime Ministers underlined the importance of an open, inclusive, rules-based and resilient Indo-Pacific region, which supports and promotes free trade and open markets and respects the rights of countries to lead their national existence free from external interference, subversion and coercion," they stated.
They reaffirmed the central role of ASEAN and the ASEAN-led architecture, and importance of working together to support practical implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, including through the ASEAN-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
They also reaffirmed Australia and Singapore’s commitment to work together to build an Indo-Pacific region of dialogue and cooperation, and exchanged assessments on the interconnected regional and global challenges threatening the international rules-based order.