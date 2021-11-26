English  
The deleterious impact of conflict, COVID-19 and displacement has been felt acutely by women and girls.
1 in 5 Refugee, Internally Displaced Women Have Faced Sexual Violence: UN

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 November 2021 15:05
Geneva: One in five refugee or internally displaced women have faced sexual violence, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi has said.
 
"Today, given the prolonged human rights and socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we know this situation has only worsened," Grandi said in a press release on Thursday.
 
From Afghanistan, Colombia, to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and beyond, he said, the deleterious impact of conflict, COVID-19 and displacement has been felt acutely by women and girls.

"Since March last year, we have reported a global surge in domestic violence, child marriages, trafficking, sexual exploitation and abuse as a result of the pandemic," Grandi said.
 
Due to the pandemic, he added, some hard-won gains in advancing gender equality have also been eroded.
 
According to him, addressing gender-based violence requires a concerted response involving national authorities, humanitarian partners, civil society, donors and forcibly displaced women, girls, men and boys themselves.
 
"As we mark the 30th anniversary of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence this year, we call on national and local authorities to do more to protect the rights of refugee, internally displaced and stateless women and girls and prevent these egregious violations," he said.
 
"Forcibly displaced and stateless people must also be included in all national responses to gender-based violence. Survivors must be supported to heal and recover, and perpetrators must be brought to justice. Funding for humanitarian programmes that combat gender-based violence – including women and girls’ empowerment projects as well as response services for survivors – has to be scaled up. Support must especially be channelled to those who work on the front lines – including displaced women-led organizations and groups," he explained.
 
(WAH)
