English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesian Ambassador to Sudan, Sunarko (Photo: KBRI Khartoum)
Indonesian Ambassador to Sudan, Sunarko (Photo: KBRI Khartoum)

Indonesian Students in Sudan Urged to Sharpen Skills to Face Competition

English indonesian embassy women Sudan
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 May 2022 14:09
Khartoum: Indonesian Ambassador to Sudan, Sunarko, has conveyed the importance of Indonesian students who are currently studying in Sudan to hone their managerial skills and abilities, including in student organizations, so that they can contribute to nation building.
 
The statement was delivered during the Inauguration Ceremony of the Indonesian Women's Student Association (PPPI) in Sudan this week.
 
According to Ambassador Sunarko, the challenges faced in the future are not easy, especially in a situation of increasingly fierce global competition in all fields. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Therefore, Ambassador Sunarko encouraged and motivated Indonesian students to continue to hone skills and improve soft skills in various fields, including leadership and organizational management, good governance, networking, and team work in organizations.
 
"In addition to proud academic achievements in accordance with their fields of study and scientific disciplines, Indonesian students also need to equip themselves with reliable managerial skills to be able to take part and contribute to Indonesia's development," Ambassador Sunarko said in a press release on Thursday.
 
The inauguration ceremony for the Sudan PPPI Board is an annual agenda intended as a vehicle to strengthen and enhance organizational cooperation, communication, synergy, collaboration and coordination, as well as strengthen the relationship between the Sudan PPPI administrators and members, which currently number 225 Indonesian students studying in various fields.
 
Meanwhile, the elected Chairperson of PPPI Sudan, Melinda Retno Diningrum, expressed her gratitude for the support from the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum and emphasized the commitment of the new management to advance the organization and carry out the program of activities that had been scheduled.
 
The inauguration ceremony took place in an orderly manner, carried out according to the prokes and was also attended by staff from the Indonesian Embassy, ??Dharma Wanita Persatuan (DWP), the chairman and management of the PPI Sudan, and other members. 
 
The event closed with a group photo, hospitality and serving of Indonesian cuisine (meal box) for those who miss the homeland to be enjoyed at home.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
World Bank Calls for Effective Healthcare Reform in Developing Countries

World Bank Calls for Effective Healthcare Reform in Developing Countries

English
health
Biden Congratulates Marcos on Philippine Presidential Win

Biden Congratulates Marcos on Philippine Presidential Win

English
philippines
US Supports Cambodia's Year as ASEAN Chair

US Supports Cambodia's Year as ASEAN Chair

English
united states
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ford E-Transit Custom, Cocok Buat Lawan DFSK Gelora E
Otomotif

Ford E-Transit Custom, Cocok Buat Lawan DFSK Gelora E

Playoff NBA: Bucks Perkasa di Markas Celtics
Olahraga

Playoff NBA: Bucks Perkasa di Markas Celtics

Usai Lebaran, Tekanan Inflasi Juni 2022 Diprediksi Turun
Ekonomi

Usai Lebaran, Tekanan Inflasi Juni 2022 Diprediksi Turun

Kekayaan Pj Gubernur Papua Barat Paulus Waterpauw Rp10,64 Miliar
Nasional

Kekayaan Pj Gubernur Papua Barat Paulus Waterpauw Rp10,64 Miliar

Lowongan Kerja BUMN di Sucofindo, Lulusan S1 Wajib Daftar
Pendidikan

Lowongan Kerja BUMN di Sucofindo, Lulusan S1 Wajib Daftar

Trevor Strnad Meninggal, The Black Dahlia Murder Tulis Kontak Preventif Bunuh Diri
Hiburan

Trevor Strnad Meninggal, The Black Dahlia Murder Tulis Kontak Preventif Bunuh Diri

Israel Minta Palestina Serahkan Peluru yang Menewaskan Jurnalis Al Jazeera
Internasional

Israel Minta Palestina Serahkan Peluru yang Menewaskan Jurnalis Al Jazeera

Tidak Ada Lagi Game Sepak Bola FIFA Tahun Depan, Berganti EA Sports FC
Teknologi

Tidak Ada Lagi Game Sepak Bola FIFA Tahun Depan, Berganti EA Sports FC

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!