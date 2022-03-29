English  
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo:MoFA)
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo:MoFA)

Indonesia's FM Retno Discusses Humanitarian Situation with Ukrainian Deputy FM

English europe G20 ukraine
Antara • 29 March 2022 10:43
Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi discussed the humanitarian situation in Ukraine with Ukrainian Vice Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova when they met in Doha, Qatar, recently.
 
"The discussion focused more on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, which has become a cause for major concern. If the war continues, the humanitarian situation will no doubt worsen," Marsudi said at a press briefing, accessed from Jakarta on Monday.
 
In view of the current humanitarian situation, Indonesia will positively consider extending humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people, she added.

The minister said the Ukrainian issue received much attention at the Doha Forum that she attended in Qatar. The attention included deep concern about the impact of the war on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.
 
While in Doha, Marsudi also held consultations with representatives of G20 members at the Doha Forum about preparations for the G20 Summit in Bali later this year. The representatives of G20 members included the foreign ministers of the European Union, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico.
 
"As G20 President, Indonesia must hold consultations with all G20 member states. The consultations are conducted not only at the presidential level but also at ministerial, sherpa, and deputy levels," she said.
 
Everybody realizes that the situation in Ukraine has had a great impact on all countries, all activities carried out by all countries, including G20 members, she noted.
 
"Therefore, (Indonesia's) G20 Presidency continues to hold consultations, hear all views and suggestions, while at the same time reminding the world of G20's expectation that (it) wants to become a catalyst for economic recovery from the pandemic," she said. 
 
(WAH)
