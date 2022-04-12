English  
OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher. (Photo: medcom.id)
At Least 1,842 Civilians Killed in Ukraine since Beginning of Russia's Invasion: OHCHR

English human rights united nations russia ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 April 2022 12:57
Geneva: The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) of the United Nations (UN) has recorded at least 4,335 civilian casualties in Ukraine: 1,842 killed and 2,493 injured. 
 
According to OHCHR, the data was collected from 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 10 April 2022 (local time), 
 
"A total of 1,842 killed (474 men, 301 women, 28 girls, and 50 boys, as well as 70 children and 919 adults whose sex is yet unknown)," OHCHR said in a media release on Monday.

"A total of 2,493 injured (287 men, 216 women, 49 girls, and 50 boys, as well as 134 children and 1,757 adults whose sex is yet unknown)," it stated.
 
Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.
 
OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. 
 
This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna (Luhansk region), and Borodianka (Kyiv region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. 
 
These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

 
(WAH)
