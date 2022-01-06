English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesia Says 5-Point Consensus Key to Bring Democracy Back in Myanmar

English Myanmar asean southeast asia president joko widodo
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 06 January 2022 11:50
Jakarta: Indonesia has reiterated its position on the importance of the implementation of the 5-Point Concensus to bring democracy back in Myanmar through inclusive dialogue.
 
Earlier this week, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has a phonecall with Chair of Asean, Prime Minister Hun Sen of Cambodia.
 
During the phonecall, the two Southeast Asian leaders discussed the ongoing political crisis in Myanmar.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Should there be no significant progress on the implementation of 5PCs, Myanmar should only be represented by non-political level at ASEAN meetings," President Jokowi said on his official twitter account on Wednesday.
 
Moreover,  President Jokowi also extended his support for Cambodia’s Chairmanship of ASEAN 2022.
 
Indonesia will take over the regional bloc's chairmanship from Cambodia next year.
 
(WAH)
