Indonesia will also encourage the transfer of knowledge. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia will also encourage the transfer of knowledge. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Prepares 3 Health Priority Issues for G20: Ministry

English health indonesian government G20
Antara • 28 April 2022 11:41
Jakarta: Indonesia has prepared three health priority issues for discussion for the G20 Forum, secretary general of the Ministry of Health, Kunta Wibawa Dasa Nugraha, said during the 2022 CSIS Global Dialogue on Zoom on Wednesday.
 
"Indonesia's agenda after the pandemic is to become the G20 host. There are three priority issues," he added.
 
The issues that will be brought up as part of the effort to strengthen the global health architecture are packaged within several programs and initiatives.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The first concerns building global health resilience through financial resource mobilization to prevent and handle theCOVID-19  pandemic through preventive, promotional, and curative activities.
 
"We will also optimize genomic data sharing through trusted sources," he informed.
 
The second relates to the harmonization of the global standard health protocol.
 
"For instance, we want to have a similar detection system in every nation," Nugraha highlighted.
 
The third concerns expanding the coverage of the global pharmaceutical industry for prevention and preparation as a response to the threat of pandemics.
 
This will involve fair and equal distribution of vaccines, medications, and diagnostics to developing nations, he added.
 
Moreover, Indonesia will also encourage the transfer of knowledge that concerns data within the research mechanism between nations.
 
During the event, YARSI University postgraduate director Tjandra Yoga Ditama said that the coronavirus is expected to continue to mutate, but its level of severity will significantly decline over time.
 
"The virus variants that emerge in the future will not have significant severity without needing to gradually significantly improve or change the vaccines that currently exist," he explained.
 
However, in the worst-case scenario, there will be a more vicious and deadly virus with the ability to evade vaccines, especially in vulnerable groups.
 
"This will require significant changes within the vaccines that currently exist," he pointed out.
 
Meanwhile, during the event, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said that Indonesia’s G20 Presidency is committed to closing the health financing gap between advanced and developing nations. 

 
(WAH)
