English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Kharkiv is Ukraine’s second largest city. (Photo: medcom.id)
Kharkiv is Ukraine’s second largest city. (Photo: medcom.id)

Russia's Attacks Kill, Injure Civilians in Kharkiv: Human Rights Watch

English human rights russia ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 March 2022 13:56
Lviv: More than 450 civilians were reportedly killed or injured in the first 11 days of the war, in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, as a result of Russian airstrikes and artillery shelling of populated areas, Human Rights Watch said today. 
 
The attacks damaged civilian buildings, including apartment blocks, schools, places of worship, and shops, impeding access to food and medicines. 
 
They also damaged infrastructure in the city causing civilians to lose vital services such as electricity, heat, and water.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to Kharkiv regional police, between February 24 and March 7, a total of 133 civilians were killed, 5 of them children, and 319 civilians were wounded. 
 
A spokesperson for the Kharkiv mayor’s office told Human Rights Watch that as of March 4, approximately 500,000 people remained in the city, from a pre-war population of 1.8 million.
 
“In Kharkiv, Russian military forces showed disregard for civilian lives through repeated apparent indiscriminate attacks in populated areas," said Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch, in a media release on Friday.
 
"Russia’s military may believe they can disregard the laws of war in their assault on Kharkiv, but the International Criminal Court has jurisdiction over war crimes committed in Kharkiv and there will be accountability for those responsible," Williamson stated.
 
Human Rights Watch interviewed 29 people, including Kharkiv residents, medical workers, volunteers assisting with evacuation, and municipal officials, about the attacks. 
 
Human Rights Watch verified and analyzed 29 videos and 41 photographs posted on Telegram, Twitter, Facebook, or TikTok, and another 2 videos and 18 photographs sent directly to researchers to corroborate witness testimony and to identify additional impact sites and damage.
 
The attacks Human Rights Watch documented took place between February 24 and March 5 and damaged or destroyed residential buildings, schools, market stalls, churches, stores, hospitals, university departments, and other civilian infrastructure throughout the city. 
 
Human Rights Watch was not able to conduct on-site visits in Kharkiv and used interviews with witnesses and images from the damage to try to identify the types of weapons Russian forces used in the attacks documented. 
 
This analysis demonstrates that in addition to cluster munitions, Russian forces used explosive weapons with wide-area effect.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jakarta's State-Owned Assets to Be Optimized after Capital Relocation: Finance Ministry

Jakarta's State-Owned Assets to Be Optimized after Capital Relocation: Finance Ministry

English
jakarta
BNPT Ensures Safe, Smooth Implementation of Mandalika MotoGP

BNPT Ensures Safe, Smooth Implementation of Mandalika MotoGP

English
terrorism
Over 153.4 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 153.4 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menteri PPPA Dorong Semua Pihak Jadi Agen Pemberdayaan Perempuan
Nasional

Menteri PPPA Dorong Semua Pihak Jadi Agen Pemberdayaan Perempuan

Jelang Playoff Piala Dunia, Mancini tak Panggil Balotelli
Olahraga

Jelang Playoff Piala Dunia, Mancini tak Panggil Balotelli

Dua Restoran Joshua Suherman Dibobol Maling, Pelakunya Mantan Karyawan
Hiburan

Dua Restoran Joshua Suherman Dibobol Maling, Pelakunya Mantan Karyawan

Alhamdulillah, Seluruh WNI di Ukraina Berhasil Dievakuasi
Internasional

Alhamdulillah, Seluruh WNI di Ukraina Berhasil Dievakuasi

Yes, Modal Asing Masuk RI Rp8,23 Triliun Selama Sepekan
Ekonomi

Yes, Modal Asing Masuk RI Rp8,23 Triliun Selama Sepekan

Tanggapan Pabrikan Soal Kehadiran Mitsubishi Xpander Hybrid
Otomotif

Tanggapan Pabrikan Soal Kehadiran Mitsubishi Xpander Hybrid

Lowongan Kerja <i>Full Time</i> dan Magang di RANS Entertainment, Cek Syaratnya
Pendidikan

Lowongan Kerja Full Time dan Magang di RANS Entertainment, Cek Syaratnya

Microsoft Buka Digital Skills for Tomorrow's Jobs untuk 10 Ribu Pelajar Indonesia
Teknologi

Microsoft Buka Digital Skills for Tomorrow's Jobs untuk 10 Ribu Pelajar Indonesia

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun
Properti

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!