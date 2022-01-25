English  
United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Photo:State Dept)
US Secretary of State Participates in EU Foreign Affairs Council

English united states europe russia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 25 January 2022 16:33
Washington: United States (US) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participated virtually in Monday’s Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) of the European Union (EU) at the invitation of EU High Representative Josep Borrell. 
 
The Secretary briefed his EU counterparts on his January 18-21 visit to Kyiv, Berlin, and Geneva.
 
The visit was part of the US diplomatic effort to address Russia’s unprovoked military build-up near and in Ukraine and continued aggression against Ukraine. 

"He emphasized the United States will continue to coordinate closely on next steps to deter Russian aggression with the EU and member states, in addition to NATO, the OSCE, and Allies and partners more broadly," US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price in a press release on Monday.
 
The Secretary also reaffirmed that any further military incursion into Ukraine will be met with swift, severe, and coordinated consequences. 
 
Moreover, The Secretary welcomed EU and member state efforts to strengthen the US-EU relationship and address global challenges together.
 
(WAH)
