US Secretary of State Participates in EU Foreign Affairs Council

Washington: United States (US) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participated virtually in Monday’s Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) of the European Union (EU) at the invitation of EU High Representative Josep Borrell.
The Secretary briefed his EU counterparts on his January 18-21 visit to Kyiv, Berlin, and Geneva.
The visit was part of the US diplomatic effort to address Russia’s unprovoked military build-up near and in Ukraine and continued aggression against Ukraine.
"He emphasized the United States will continue to coordinate closely on next steps to deter Russian aggression with the EU and member states, in addition to NATO, the OSCE, and Allies and partners more broadly," US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price in a press release on Monday.
The Secretary also reaffirmed that any further military incursion into Ukraine will be met with swift, severe, and coordinated consequences.
Moreover, The Secretary welcomed EU and member state efforts to strengthen the US-EU relationship and address global challenges together.