English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
ADB’s support will help promote food security.
ADB’s support will help promote food security.

ADB Approves $200 Million Loan to Improve Irrigation System in Pakistan

English pakistan agriculture food central asia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 December 2021 11:43
Manila: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) today approved a $200 million loan for the development of an irrigation system in Punjab province in Pakistan that will help increase agricultural productivity and enhance food security.
 
The project loan, which is denominated in Japanese yen, will finance the construction of the second branch or Choubara system of the Greater Thal Canal irrigation scheme. The scheme will provide reliable irrigation water supply to 704,000 hectares of land in Bhakkar, Jhang, Khushab, Layyah, and Muzaffargarh districts, making them more agriculturally productive. The Government of Pakistan had earlier constructed the Main Canal and the first branch or Mankera system.
 
"Given Pakistan’s vulnerability to the impacts of climate change, it is essential to build irrigation infrastructure for climate-resilient and sustainable agriculture," said ADB Director General for West and Central Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov in a press release on Monday. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"ADB’s support will help boost the supply of local produce and promote food security, while increasing economic growth," Zhukov added.
 
Punjab is the main source of food production for Pakistan’s growing population, producing a significant portion of the country’s wheat, rice, sugarcane, and maize. Because of Pakistan’s semi-arid climate, agricultural production is highly dependent on irrigation. Yet, irrigation efficiency remains low due to water shortages, land degradation, and mismanagement of water resources.
 
The Choubara branch system ADB will help construct comprises a 72-kilometer branch canal, 11 secondary canals totaling 251 kilometers, and 11 tertiary canals totaling 127 kilometers. ADB will also help develop on-farm agricultural command areas, pilot water conservation technologies such as land leveling and high efficiency irrigation systems and help to train farmers in water management and climate-resilient agricultural practices.
 
The Main Canal and Mankera branch areas have around 49,000 farmer households and about 38,000 in the Choubara branch areas. Most of these households own less than five hectares of land.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
ADB, New Zealand Cooperate to Support Cook Islands' Economic Recovery

ADB, New Zealand Cooperate to Support Cook Islands' Economic Recovery

English
New Zealand
Supply Chain Management Primary Challenge for Development of MSMEs Product Markets

Supply Chain Management Primary Challenge for Development of MSMEs Product Markets

English
MSMEs
Myanmar's Military Junta Blocking Humanitarian Aid: HRW

Myanmar's Military Junta Blocking Humanitarian Aid: HRW

English
Myanmar
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kekebalan terhadap Covid-19 Makin Tinggi, Menkes: Indonesia Aman 6 Bulan ke Depan
Ekonomi

Kekebalan terhadap Covid-19 Makin Tinggi, Menkes: Indonesia Aman 6 Bulan ke Depan

Bobby Joseph Positif Gunakan Sabu Saat Ditangkap
Nasional

Bobby Joseph Positif Gunakan Sabu Saat Ditangkap

Nissan Bikin Kendaraan untuk Di Bulan, Namanya Jaxa
Otomotif

Nissan Bikin Kendaraan untuk Di Bulan, Namanya Jaxa

Cegah Pelecehan Seksual Berulang, Unsri Bentuk Satgas Libatkan Mahasiswi
Pendidikan

Cegah Pelecehan Seksual Berulang, Unsri Bentuk Satgas Libatkan Mahasiswi

Noah Memutuskan Merekam Ulang Semua Album Peterpan
Hiburan

Noah Memutuskan Merekam Ulang Semua Album Peterpan

Shin: Vietnam Calon Kuat Juara, tapi Kami tak Gentar Lawan Mereka!
Olahraga

Shin: Vietnam Calon Kuat Juara, tapi Kami tak Gentar Lawan Mereka!

Akibat Omicron, Inggris Tingkatkan Kewaspadaan Covid-19 ke Level 4
Internasional

Akibat Omicron, Inggris Tingkatkan Kewaspadaan Covid-19 ke Level 4

PUBG: Battlegrounds di PC dan Konsol Bakal Mulai Gratis Tahun Depan
Teknologi

PUBG: Battlegrounds di PC dan Konsol Bakal Mulai Gratis Tahun Depan

Bagaimana Tren Properti 2022? Simak Ulasannya
Properti

Bagaimana Tren Properti 2022? Simak Ulasannya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!