The relationship has been strengthened further with Brunei Darussalam’s strong leadership as ASEAN Chair in 2021. (Photo: asean.org)
Australia Announces New High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam

English Australia brunei darussalam trade
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 31 January 2022 12:39
Canberra: Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne today announced the appointment of Luke Arnold as Australia’s next High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam.
 
"Australia enjoys a warm and longstanding relationship with Brunei Darussalam, focused on defence, trade, investment, and education links. Our relationship has been strengthened further with Brunei Darussalam’s strong leadership as ASEAN Chair in 2021," Payne said in a press release on Monday.
 
According to her, Australia and Brunei Darussalam are committed to open, rules-based markets, including through participation in key regional trade agreements.  

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In 2019-20, two-way trade was valued at $1.5 billion.
 
"We have a shared interest in a stable, prosperous and resilient region. Australia looks forward to continuing to work closely with Brunei Darussalam in 2022," she stated.
 
Arnold is a career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and was most recently Deputy Head of Mission, Australian Embassy, Phnom Penh. 
 
He has also served overseas in the Australian Embassy in Jakarta. 
 
He speaks Bahasa Indonesia and holds a Master of Laws from the University of London; a Graduate Certificate in Legal Practice and Ethics from Monash University; and a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) from the University of Melbourne.
 
"I thank former High Commissioner Tiffany McDonald for her contributions to advancing Australia’s interests in Brunei since 2020," she concluded.
 
(WAH)
