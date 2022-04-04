English  
OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher. (Photo: medcom.id)
At Least 1,417 Civilians Killed since Beginning of Russia's Invasion against Ukraine: OHCHR

English human rights united nations russia ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 April 2022 14:01
Kyiv: The Office of the United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has recorded at least 1,417 civilian deaths in Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's armed attack.
 
Morover, at least 2,038 civilians were injured from February 24 until April 2.
 
"A total of 1,417 killed (293 men, 201 women, 22 girls, and 40 boys, as well as 59 children and 802 adults whose sex is yet unknown)," OHCHR said in a media release on Sunday.

"A total of 2,038 injured (241 men, 187 women, 41 girls, and 38 boys, as well as 92 children and 1,439 adults whose sex is yet unknown)," it added.
 
According to OHCHR, most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.
 
"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," it stated.
 
"This concerns, for example, Mariupol and Volnovakha (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna (Luhansk region), and Irpin (Kyiv region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties," it stated.
 
(WAH)
