AUKUS Leaders Agree to Commence Cooperation on Hypersonics

Canberra: The leaders of the Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) partnership have agreed to commence new trilateral cooperation on hypersonics, counter-hypersonics, and electronic warfare capabilities.
Today, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the UK, and President Joe Biden of the US assessed progress under AUKUS.
The leaders are pleased with the progress in our trilateral program for Australia to establish a conventionally armed, nuclear?powered submarine capability.
They are fully committed to establishing a robust approach to sharing naval propulsion technology with Australia that strengthens the global non-proliferation regime.
"We also committed today to commence new trilateral cooperation on hypersonics and counter-hypersonics, and electronic warfare capabilities, as well as to expand information sharing and to deepen cooperation on defense innovation," the leader said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
"These initiatives will add to our existing efforts to deepen cooperation on cyber capabilities, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and additional undersea capabilities," they stated.
The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to AUKUS and to a free and open Indo-Pacific.
In light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they reiterated their unwavering commitment to an international system that respects human rights, the rule of law, and the peaceful resolution of disputes free from coercion.