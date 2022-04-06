English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to AUKUS and to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Photo: medcom.id)
The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to AUKUS and to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Photo: medcom.id)

AUKUS Leaders Agree to Commence Cooperation on Hypersonics

English Australia united states AUKUS indo-pacific
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 06 April 2022 13:53
Canberra: The leaders of the Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) partnership have agreed to commence new trilateral cooperation on hypersonics, counter-hypersonics, and electronic warfare capabilities.
 
Today, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the UK, and President Joe Biden of the US assessed progress under AUKUS.
 
The leaders are pleased with the progress in our trilateral program for Australia to establish a conventionally armed, nuclear?powered submarine capability. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


They are fully committed to establishing a robust approach to sharing naval propulsion technology with Australia that strengthens the global non-proliferation regime.
 
"We also committed today to commence new trilateral cooperation on hypersonics and counter-hypersonics, and electronic warfare capabilities, as well as to expand information sharing and to deepen cooperation on defense innovation," the leader said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
 
"These initiatives will add to our existing efforts to deepen cooperation on cyber capabilities, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and additional undersea capabilities," they stated.
 
The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to AUKUS and to a free and open Indo-Pacific
 
In light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they reiterated their unwavering commitment to an international system that respects human rights, the rule of law, and the peaceful resolution of disputes free from coercion.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
India's Economy Expected to Grow 7.5% in Fiscal Year 2022: ADB

India's Economy Expected to Grow 7.5% in Fiscal Year 2022: ADB

English
India
State of Emergency Should Not Be Used to Hinder Peace Protest in Sri Lanka: UN

State of Emergency Should Not Be Used to Hinder Peace Protest in Sri Lanka: UN

English
sri lanka
Tax Revenue Key to Sustainable Growth in Asia-Pacific Region: Report

Tax Revenue Key to Sustainable Growth in Asia-Pacific Region: Report

English
tax
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jokowi: Tak Mungkin Harga Pertamax Tidak Naik
Nasional

Jokowi: Tak Mungkin Harga Pertamax Tidak Naik

Potensi Pajak Aset Kripto Tembus Rp1 Triliun, Kok Bisa?
Ekonomi

Potensi Pajak Aset Kripto Tembus Rp1 Triliun, Kok Bisa?

Diduga Mengandung Bakteri Salmonella, Telur <i>Kinder Surprise</i> Ditarik di Inggris
Internasional

Diduga Mengandung Bakteri Salmonella, Telur Kinder Surprise Ditarik di Inggris

Hasil Seleksi SNMPN 2022 Diumumkan Hari Ini! Cek Segera di snmpn.politeknik.or.id
Pendidikan

Hasil Seleksi SNMPN 2022 Diumumkan Hari Ini! Cek Segera di snmpn.politeknik.or.id

Korea Open 2022: Jonatan Christie Lolos ke 16 Besar
Olahraga

Korea Open 2022: Jonatan Christie Lolos ke 16 Besar

Xiaomi 12 Masuk Indonesia 7 April
Teknologi

Xiaomi 12 Masuk Indonesia 7 April

Selain Mobil, Hyundai Ioniq 5 Bisa Jadi
Otomotif

Selain Mobil, Hyundai Ioniq 5 Bisa Jadi "Power Bank" Berjalan

BP Tapera Salurkan Dana FLPP Rp5,08 Triliun untuk 45.777 Rumah
Properti

BP Tapera Salurkan Dana FLPP Rp5,08 Triliun untuk 45.777 Rumah

Hotman Paris Justru Bahagia Pisah Ranjang dengan Istri
Hiburan

Hotman Paris Justru Bahagia Pisah Ranjang dengan Istri

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!