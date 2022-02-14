English  
UNICEF has delivered 209,420 doses of lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines. (Photo: medcom.id)
UNICEF has delivered 209,420 doses of lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines. (Photo: medcom.id)

UNICEF, Partners, Support Solomon Islands' COVID-19 Response

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 February 2022 14:36
Honiara: UNICEF, together with partners, is supporting the Solomon Islands Government to help its communities prepare and respond to the threat faced by the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
To date, UNICEF has delivered 209,420 doses of lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines to the Ministry of Health and Medical Services through the COVAX Facility, along with technical and training support for activities including cold chain system strengthening.
 
In addition, other essential medical items have also been procured to respond to the outbreak of the virus, including N95 respirators, surgical masks, swabs, thermometers, testing kits, gloves, cold chain equipment and medical gowns. 

Apart from medical items, UNICEF has also supported with 1,000 water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) and dignity kits for home-based care support for COVID-19 affected families as well as 40 tents for vaccination teams, and other COVID-related activities.
 
UNICEF is also supporting children in Solomon Islands to continue their learning following school closures, while also preparing to reopen schools as early as possible, using the Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in Schools for Pacific Island countries.
 
"UNICEF, together with our partners, will continue working closely with the Solomon Islands Government to limit transmission of the virus," said UNICEF Pacific Representative, Jonathan Veitch, in a press release on Monday.
 
"We are strongly supporting the government in increasing the vaccination rate, together with other preventative measures, which will be able to protect about 720,000 people, including fifty per cent of which are children living in the country, against the virus," Veitch added.
 
This assistance has been delivered according to Solomon Islands’ COVID-19 preparedness and response needs, along with communication materials to use in schools and communities, to inform the public about the symptoms of COVID-19, what to do if someone is feeling unwell, and actions to take to prevent the spread of the virus.

 
(WAH)
