Water is one of the world’s most critical natural resources. (Photo: medcom.id)
ADB, Partners to Build Water Resilience in Asia-Pacific

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 November 2022 16:29
Sharm El-Sheikh: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has joined with partners at COP27 to announce the ambition to mobilize more than $200 million from 2021 to 2025 to build water and sanitation resilience and security in the Asia-Pacific region.
 
The Asia and the Pacific Water Resilience Initiative, also known as RUWR: ARe yoU Water Resilient?, is a wide-ranging program aiming to build capacity and resources for innovative solutions to mainstream resilience by addressing gaps, needs, and opportunities at the local level.
 
It is part of ADB’s commitment to scale up financing for climate change adaptation.

"Water is one of the world’s most critical natural resources and one increasingly threatened by the impacts of climate change in Asia and the Pacific. It is the primary medium through which we will feel the effects of climate change," said ADB’s Chief of Water Sector Group Neeta Pokhrel in a media release on Tuesday. 
 
"Small transformational steps toward water and sanitation resilience today will mean we can make great strides in climate adaptation at the local level," Pokhrel added. 
 
ADB’s recently launched Mainstreaming Water Resilience in Asia and the Pacific: Guidance Note will guide the activities of the initiative, in line with ADB’s broader activities to spearhead climate actions in the region.
 
