ADB, Partners to Build Water Resilience in Asia-Pacific

The Asia and the Pacific Water Resilience Initiative, also known as RUWR: ARe yoU Water Resilient?, is a wide-ranging program aiming to build capacity and resources for innovative solutions to mainstream resilience by addressing gaps, needs, and opportunities at the local level.
It is part of ADB’s commitment to scale up financing for climate change adaptation.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"Water is one of the world’s most critical natural resources and one increasingly threatened by the impacts of climate change in Asia and the Pacific. It is the primary medium through which we will feel the effects of climate change," said ADB’s Chief of Water Sector Group Neeta Pokhrel in a media release on Tuesday.
"Small transformational steps toward water and sanitation resilience today will mean we can make great strides in climate adaptation at the local level," Pokhrel added.
ADB’s recently launched Mainstreaming Water Resilience in Asia and the Pacific: Guidance Note will guide the activities of the initiative, in line with ADB’s broader activities to spearhead climate actions in the region.