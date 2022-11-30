"Tajikistan is highly vulnerable to climate change with more than 400 climate-induced incidents per year, such as floods, avalanches, and others, which severely affect people and the economy," said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov in a media release on Wednesday.
"ADB’s grant will enhance the country’s preparedness for disasters and ability to respond—while strengthening its overall resilience to climate change," Zhukov addded.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
The project supplements an ongoing $10 million grant approved by the bank in 2018 to support the Tajikistan government’s efforts to mainstream disaster risk management in development planning. It will further strengthen the capacity of the Committee of Emergency Situations and Civil Defense, the project’s executing agency, to manage natural hazards. The grant will also improve weather and disaster forecasting tools and establish an additional early warning system.
The disaster-resilient accommodation will be climate-resilient and have reliable water and electricity supply, and facilities for the specific needs of women, children, and people with disabilities. The project will also improve social infrastructure in nearby villages including access roads, a bridge, power transmission lines, health care centers, and schools. Local communities and displaced people will get skills training, including in agricultural innovation and crop production and negotiation skills, to strengthen their incomes and community resilience.
Since Tajikistan joined ADB in 1998, the bank has provided over $2.5 billion in assistance to the country, including around $1.9 billion in grants. ADB’s 2021–2025 country partnership strategy for Tajikistan focuses on three strategic priorities: structural reforms to enhance resource allocation and mobilization, improving labor productivity through human capital development, and fostering better livelihoods by investing in the land-linked economy.