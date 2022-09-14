English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Cholera remains a global threat to public health. (Photo: medcom.id)
Cholera remains a global threat to public health. (Photo: medcom.id)

Cholera Outbreak Indicates Severe Shortages of Water in Syria: UN

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 September 2022 14:05
Damascus: The United Nations (UN) Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Syria, Imran Riza, has expressed serious concern over the ongoing cholera outbreak in Syria.
 
On September 10, the Syrian Ministry of Health (MoH) declared an outbreak of cholera in Aleppo Governorate following 15 confirmed laboratory cases, including one death. 
 
Between August 25 and September 10, the surveillance data showed that a total of 936 severe acute watery diarrhea cases were reported in Syria, including at least eight deaths. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Most of the cases were reported from Aleppo (72.2%, 676 cases), Deir-ez-Zor (21.5%, 201 cases), Ar-Raqqa (1.8% 17 cases), Al Hasakeh (4.1%, 38 cases), Hama (0.2%, 2 cases) and Lattakia (0.2%, 2 cases). 
 
The number of confirmed cholera cases so far is 20 in Aleppo, four in Lattakia and two in Damascus (people coming from Aleppo).
 
Based on a rapid assessment conducted by health authorities and partners, the source of infection is believed to be linked to people drinking unsafe water from the Euphrates River and using contaminated water to irrigate crops, resulting in food contamination. 
 
"Cholera remains a global threat to public health and an indicator of inequity," The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a press release on Tuesday.
 
This outbreak is also an indicator of severe shortages of water throughout the Middle Eastern country.
 
With the Euphrates levels continuing to decrease, drought-like conditions and the extent of destruction of the national water infrastructure, much of the already vulnerable population of Syria is reliant on unsafe water sources, which may lead to the spread of dangerous water-borne diseases, particularly among children. 
 
Water shortages are forcing households to resort to negative coping mechanisms, such as changing hygiene practices or increasing household debt to afford water costs.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
In Cambodia, school children suffer from high levels of micronutrient deficiencies. (Photo: medcom.id)

Cambodia, WFP Cooperate to Improve Nutrition among Schoolchildren

UNICEF Announces New Global Education Mascot

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
Cambodia, WFP Cooperate to Improve Nutrition among Schoolchildren

Cambodia, WFP Cooperate to Improve Nutrition among Schoolchildren

English
cambodia
Indonesia, US Deepen Education Partnership by Renewing Fulbright Arrangement

Indonesia, US Deepen Education Partnership by Renewing Fulbright Arrangement

English
education
Indonesia to Host World Junior Wushu Championship 2022

Indonesia to Host World Junior Wushu Championship 2022

English
Wushu
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
<i>Warning</i>! Airlangga Sebut Inflasi Bakal Lebih Tinggi dari Pertumbuhan Ekonomi
Ekonomi

Warning! Airlangga Sebut Inflasi Bakal Lebih Tinggi dari Pertumbuhan Ekonomi

Total Korban Tewas Pertempuran Terbaru Armenia-Azerbaijan Jadi 99 Orang
Internasional

Total Korban Tewas Pertempuran Terbaru Armenia-Azerbaijan Jadi 99 Orang

Nigeria Pertimbangkan Pelarangan Menggunakan Sepeda Motor
Otomotif

Nigeria Pertimbangkan Pelarangan Menggunakan Sepeda Motor

Hasil Pertandingan dan Klasemen Liga Italia Pekan Keenam: Tiga Tim Kuasai Puncak Klasemen
Olahraga

Hasil Pertandingan dan Klasemen Liga Italia Pekan Keenam: Tiga Tim Kuasai Puncak Klasemen

Reog Ponorogo Menuju Warisan Budaya Tak Benda UNESCO 2023
Pendidikan

Reog Ponorogo Menuju Warisan Budaya Tak Benda UNESCO 2023

Prabowo: Tentara Sesungguhnya Tak Menghendaki Perang
Nasional

Prabowo: Tentara Sesungguhnya Tak Menghendaki Perang

4 Film Wajib Tonton tentang Hacker, Bikin Deg-degan Sepanjang Film!
Hiburan

4 Film Wajib Tonton tentang Hacker, Bikin Deg-degan Sepanjang Film!

Apa yang Terjadi, Seandainya Dunia Tanpa Keamanan Siber?
Teknologi

Apa yang Terjadi, Seandainya Dunia Tanpa Keamanan Siber?

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!