The JCC will monitor closely the safe passage of the vessels. (Photo: medcom.id)
More Grain-Loaded Ships Authorized to Leave Ukraine

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 05 August 2022 13:03
Istanbul: The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) has authorized the departure of three vessels from Ukraine, two from Chornomorsk and one from Odesa, carrying a total of 58,041 tons of corn through the maritime humanitarian corridor under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
 
The vessels authorized to move on August 5, are:
  • M/V Polarnet, anchored in Chornomorsk port, with a cargo of 12,000 MT of corn destined to Karasu, Türkiye
  • M/V Navistar, anchored in Odesa port, with a cargo of 33,000 MT of corn with destination Ringaskiddy, Ireland
  • M/V Rojen, anchored in Chornomorsk port, with a cargo of 13,041 MT corn destined to Teesport, UK

The three outbound vessels are estimated to depart in the morning from their respective ports. 
 
Timings may be affected based on readiness, weather conditions or other unexpected circumstances. 

Inspection is expected to take place after arrival at the anchorage area in Turkish territorial waters.
 
The inbound vessel is anticipated to move from her anchorage at 0900hrs after the inspection by the JCC’s inspection team.
 
"Drawing from lessons learnt during the first movement of M/V Razoni, the JCC has authorized this movement as a second 'proof of concep', testing multi-ship operations in the corridor including an inbound ship. In addition, the corridor has been revised to allow for more efficient passage of ships while maintaining safety," JCC said in a press release on Thursday.
 
"The JCC further acknowledges the need for the commercial vessels stranded in the Ukrainian ports since February to depart to their pre-defined destinations. Their movement will free up valuable pier space for more inbound ships to come in and carry food to global markets in line with the Initiative," it added.
 
As per procedures agreed at the JCC, all participants coordinate with their respective military and other relevant authorities to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels.
 
The JCC will monitor closely the safe passage of the vessels through the humanitarian maritime corridor.
 
The JCC was established under the Black Sea Grain Initiative in Istanbul on July 27. 
 
It comprises senior representatives from Russia, Turkiye, Ukraine and United Nations and its role is to enable the safe transportation, by merchant ships, of grain and other foodstuffs and fertilizers from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea to the rest of the world.

 
